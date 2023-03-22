Octordle Today: Daily #421 Hints And Answers For 22nd March, 2023

Octordle requires players to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.

Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters.

Octordle Today #422 Words Hints (22nd March, 2023)

Here are all the hints and clues you need to help you figure out Octordle Today’s answers for game #422.

Hint 1: There is an M in word 6 only.

Hint 2: There is a K in word 3 only.

Hint 3: There is a V in word 4 only.

Hint 4: There is a G in word 7 only.

Hint 5: There is a repeated letter in no words today.

Hint 6: There is a double letter in words 1 and 8.

Hint 7: Here are the starting letters of each word:

Word 1: F

Word 2: E

Word 3: W

Word 4: R

Word 5: S

Word 6: W

Word 7: E

Word 8: U

Hint 8: Here is a little description or clue for all of the words:

Word 1: the lower surface of a room, on which one may walk.

Word 2: have objective reality or being.

Word 3: emerge or cause to emerge from sleep; stop sleeping.

or cause to emerge from sleep; stop sleeping. Word 4: a short metal pin or bolt for holding together two plates of metal, its headless end being beaten out or pressed down when in place.

end being beaten out or pressed down when in place. Word 5: remonstrate with or rebuke (someone) angrily .

. Word 6: an adult female human being.

Word 7: a number.

Word 8: situated above another part.

Octordle Today #422 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #422 for 22nd March 2023:

Word 1: FLOOR

Word 2: EXIST

Word 3: WOKEN

Word 4: RIVET

Word 5: SCOLD

Word 6: WOMAN

Word 7: EIGHT

Word 8: UPPER

Is figuring out today’s answers easy, or are you scratching your head while guessing? Come back tomorrow for more Octordle clues and answers.

