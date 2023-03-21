Octordle Today: Daily #421 Hints And Answers For 21th March, 2023

Octordle requires players to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.

Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters.

Octordle Today #421 Words Hints (21th March, 2023)

Here are all the hints and clues you need to help you figure out Octordle Today’s answers for game #421.

Hint 1: There is an M in word 8 only.

Hint 2: There is a P in words 3, 5 and 6.

Hint 3: There is a D in word 4 only.

Hint 4: There is an S in word 5 only.

Hint 5: There is a repeated letter in words 2 and 6.

Hint 6: There is a double letter in words 1 and 4.

Hint 7: Here are the starting letters of each word:

Word 1: Q

Word 2: O

Word 3: P

Word 4: B

Word 5: P

Word 6: A

Word 7: L

Word 8: C

Hint 8: Here is a little description or clue for all of the words:

Word 1: any of the main wing or tail feathers of a bird.

of a bird. Word 2: a group of eight people or things.

Word 3: the quality of a sound governed by the rate of vibrations producing it; the degree of highness or lowness of a tone.

producing it; the degree of or lowness of a tone. Word 4: lose blood from the body as a result of injury or illness.

Word 5: written or spoken language in its ordinary form, without metrical structure.

structure. Word 6: temporary cessation of breathing, especially during sleep.

of breathing, especially during sleep. Word 7: gain or acquire knowledge of or skill in (something) by study, experience, or being taught.

Word 8: an action or omission which constitutes an offence and is punishable by law.

Octordle Today #421 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #421 for 21th March 2023:

Word 1: QUILL

Word 2: OCTET

Word 3: PITCH

Word 4: BLEED

Word 5: PROSE

Word 6: APNEA

Word 7: LEARN

Word 8: CRIME

Is figuring out today’s answers easy, or are you scratching your head while guessing? Come back tomorrow for more Octordle clues and answers.

