Octordle Today: Daily #420 Hints And Answers For 20th March, 2023

Octordle requires players to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.

Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters.

Octordle Today #420 Words Hints (20th March, 2023)

Here are all the hints and clues you need to help you figure out Octordle Today’s answers for game #420.

Hint 1: There is a K in word 2 only.

Hint 2: There is a Y in words 1, 2 and 7.

Hint 3: There is a G in word 3 only.

Hint 4: There is an L in words 1, 4 and 6.

Hint 5: There is a repeated letter in words 3, 5 and 6.

Hint 6: There is a double letter in word 7 only.

Hint 7: Here are the starting letters of each word:

Word 1: C

Word 2: M

Word 3: A

Word 4: B

Word 5: A

Word 6: D

Word 7: D

Word 8: W

Hint 8: Here is a little description or clue for all of the words:

Word 1: sweets; confectionery.

Word 2: containing or mixed with a large amount of milk.

Word 3: a simple, non-flowering, and typically aquatic plant of a large group that includes the seaweeds and many single-celled forms.

and many single-celled forms. Word 4: a growth of hair on the chin and lower cheeks of a man’s face.

of a man’s face. Word 5: make (something) suitable for a new use or purpose; modify.

Word 6: preserved by removal or evaporation of moisture.

of moisture. Word 7: an excellent example of a particular type of person or thing.

Word 8: over a great distance or extent.

Octordle Today #420 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #420 for 20th March 2023:

Word 1: CANDY

Word 2: MILKY

Word 3: ALGAE

Word 4: BEARD

Word 5: ADAPT

Word 6: DRIED

Word 7: DILLY

Word 8: WIDER

Is figuring out today’s answers easy, or are you scratching your head while guessing? Come back tomorrow for more Octordle clues and answers.

