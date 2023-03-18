Connect with us

Octordle Today: Daily #418 Hints And Answers For 18th March, 2023
(CTN NEWS) – You can find the answers to Octordle Today words #418 here, released on 18th March 2023, along with some hints.

Octordle requires players to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.

Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters.

Octordle - How to Play

Octordle – How to Play

Octordle Today #418 Words Hints (18th March, 2023)

Here are all the hints and clues you need to help you figure out Octordle Today’s answers for game #418.

Hint 1: There is an in words 2 and 7.
Hint 2: There is a in word 3 only.
Hint 3: There is an in word 2 and 6.
Hint 4: There is a in word 4 only.
Hint 5: There is a repeated letter in words 3 and 5.
Hint 6: There are no double letters in any words today.
Hint 7: Here are the starting letters of each word:

  • Word 1: N
  • Word 2: F
  • Word 3: R
  • Word 4: W
  • Word 5: T
  • Word 6: W
  • Word 7: T
  • Word 8: M

Hint 8: Here is a little description or clue for all of the words:

  • Word 1: (of a person or action) showing a lack of experience, wisdom, or judgement.
  • Word 2: (of a police officer or other official) pass the hands over (someone) in a search for hidden weapons, drugs, or other items.
  • Word 3: a system for detecting the presence, direction, distance, and speed of aircraft, ships, and other objects, by sending out pulses of radio waves which are reflected off the object back to the source.
  • Word 4: using or expressed in rather too many words.
  • Word 5: the name of a book, composition, or other artistic work.
  • Word 6: of the poorest quality or the lowest standard; least good or desirable.
  • Word 7: lay hold of (something) with one’s hands; reach for and hold.
  • Word 8: the power of apparently influencing events by using mysterious or supernatural forces.

Octordle Today #418 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #418 for 18th March 2023:

  • Word 1: NAIVE
  • Word 2: FRISK
  • Word 3: RADAR
  • Word 4: WORDY
  • Word 5: TITLE
  • Word 6: WORST
  • Word 7: TAKEN
  • Word 8: MAGIC
Daily Octordle 418 Answer - March 18th 2023

Octordle Today #418 Answer – March 18th, 2023

Is figuring out today’s answers easy, or are you scratching your head while guessing? Come back tomorrow for more Octordle clues and answers.

