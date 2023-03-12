Octordle Today: Daily #412 Hints And Answers For 12th March, 2023

Octordle requires players to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.

Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters.

Octordle Today #412 Words Hints (12th March, 2023)

Here are all the hints and clues you need to help you figure out Octordle Today’s answers for game #412.

Hint 1: There is a W in word 1 only.

Hint 2: There is an F in word 3 only.

Hint 3: There is a K in word 7 only.

Hint 4: There is a Y in word 2, 5 and 7.

Hint 5: There is a repeated letter in words 2 and 3.

Hint 6: There are no double letters in any words.

Hint 7: Here are the starting letters of each word:

Word 1: C

Word 2: S

Word 3: M

Word 4: S

Word 5: H

Word 6: S

Word 7: D

Word 8: B

Hint 8: Here is a little description or clue for all of the words:

Word 1: a large number of people gathered together in a disorganized or unruly way.

or way. Word 2: nervously or timidly.

Word 3: an organized international body of criminals , operating originally in Sicily and now especially in Italy and the US and having a complex and ruthless behavioural code.

, operating originally in Sicily and now especially in Italy and the US and having a complex and code. Word 4: to make fit for (a particular use, purpose, etc.)

Word 5: a hotel or clinic originally providing hydropathic treatment.

Word 6: coat or mark (something) messily or carelessly with a greasy or sticky substance.

with a or sticky substance. Word 7: darkish in color.

Word 8: emit wind noisily from the stomach through the mouth.

Octordle Today #412 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #412 for 12th March 2023:

Word 1: CROWD

Word 2: SHYLY

Word 3: MAFIA

Word 4: SHAPE

Word 5: HYDRO

Word 6: SMEAR

Word 7: DUSKY

Word 8: BELCH

Is figuring out today’s answers easy, or are you scratching your head while guessing? Come back tomorrow for more Octordle clues and answers.

More In: OCTORDLE