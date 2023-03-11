Connect with us

Octordle Today: Daily #411 Hints And Answers For 11th March, 2023
Octordle Today: Daily #411 Hints And Answers For 11th March, 2023

(CTN NEWS) – You can find the answers to Octordle Today words #411 here, released on 11th March 2023, along with some hints.

Octordle requires players to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.

Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters.

Octordle - How to Play

Octordle – How to Play

Octordle Today #411 Words Hints (11th March, 2023)

Here are all the hints and clues you need to help you figure out Octordle Today’s answers for game #411.

Hint 1: There is an in words 1, 4, 6 and 7.
Hint 2: There is an in words 1, 4 and 5.
Hint 3: There is a in word 2 only.
Hint 4: There is a in word 2 only.
Hint 5: There is a repeated letter in word 6 only.
Hint 6: There are double letters in words 2, 5 and 6.
Hint 7: Here are the starting letters of each word:

AD
  • Word 1: P
  • Word 2: B
  • Word 3: V
  • Word 4: A
  • Word 5: C
  • Word 6: E
  • Word 7: C
  • Word 8: Q

Hint 8: Here is a little description or clue for all of the words:

  • Word 1: of first importance; main.
  • Word 2: a close friend.
  • Word 3: boast about or praise (something), especially excessively.
  • Word 4: a distinctive, typically pleasant smell.
  • Word 5: a punctuation mark.
  • Word 6: strange and frightening.
  • Word 7: a slatted wooden case used for transporting goods.
  • Word 8: a long or arduous search for something.

Octordle Today #411 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #411 for 11th March 2023:

  • Word 1: PRIME
  • Word 2: BUDDY
  • Word 3: VAUNT
  • Word 4: AROMA
  • Word 5: COMMA
  • Word 6: EERIE
  • Word 7: CRATE
  • Word 8: QUEST
Daily Octordle 411 Answer - March 11th 2023

Octordle Today #411 Answer – March 11th, 2023

Is figuring out today’s answers easy, or are you scratching your head while guessing? Come back tomorrow for more Octordle clues and answers.

