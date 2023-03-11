Octordle Today: Daily #411 Hints And Answers For 11th March, 2023

Octordle requires players to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.

Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters.

Octordle Today #411 Words Hints (11th March, 2023)

Here are all the hints and clues you need to help you figure out Octordle Today’s answers for game #411.

Hint 1: There is an R in words 1, 4, 6 and 7.

Hint 2: There is an M in words 1, 4 and 5.

Hint 3: There is a Y in word 2 only.

Hint 4: There is a D in word 2 only.

Hint 5: There is a repeated letter in word 6 only.

Hint 6: There are double letters in words 2, 5 and 6.

Hint 7: Here are the starting letters of each word:

Word 1: P

Word 2: B

Word 3: V

Word 4: A

Word 5: C

Word 6: E

Word 7: C

Word 8: Q

Hint 8: Here is a little description or clue for all of the words:

Word 1: of first importance; main.

Word 2: a close friend.

Word 3: boast about or praise (something), especially excessively .

about or praise (something), especially . Word 4: a distinctive, typically pleasant smell.

Word 5: a punctuation mark.

mark. Word 6: strange and frightening .

. Word 7: a slatted wooden case used for transporting goods.

wooden case used for goods. Word 8: a long or arduous search for something.

Octordle Today #411 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #411 for 11th March 2023:

Word 1: PRIME

Word 2: BUDDY

Word 3: VAUNT

Word 4: AROMA

Word 5: COMMA

Word 6: EERIE

Word 7: CRATE

Word 8: QUEST

Is figuring out today’s answers easy, or are you scratching your head while guessing? Come back tomorrow for more Octordle clues and answers.

