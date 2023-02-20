Octordle Today: Daily #392 Hints And Answers For 20th February, 2023

Octordle requires players to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.

Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters.

Octordle Today #392 Words Hints (February 20th, 2023)

Here are all the hints and clues you need to help you figure out Octordle Today’s answers for game #392.

Hint 1: There is a Y in words 3, 4 and 5.

Hint 2: There is a G in words 4 and 5.

Hint 3: There is a B in word 6 only.

Hint 4: There is a C in word 5 only.

Hint 5: There are no repeated letters in any words today.

Hint 6: There is a double letter in words 1, 4 and 7.

Hint 7: Here are the starting letters of each word:

Word 1: L

Word 2: W

Word 3: G

Word 4: G

Word 5: D

Word 6: N

Word 7: K

Word 8: P

Hint 8: Here is a little description or clue for all of the words:

Word 1: a domesticated pack animal of the camel family found in the Andes, valued for its soft woolly fleece.

a pack animal of the family found in the Andes, valued for its soft fleece. Word 2: a long, high-pitched complaining cry.

a long, cry. Word 3: extravagantly bright or showy, typically to be tasteless .

bright or showy, typically to be . Word 4: a ravine formed by the action of water.

a ravine formed by the action of water. Word 5: (of organic matter) rot or decompose through the action of bacteria and fungi .

(of organic matter) rot or decompose through the action of bacteria and . Word 6: belonging by rank, title, or birth to the aristocracy .

belonging by rank, title, or birth to the . Word 7: be in or assume a position where a knee or the knees support the body, as when praying or showing submission.

be in or assume a position where a knee or the knees support the body, as when or showing submission. Word 8: strike with the fist.

Octordle Today #392 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #392 for February 20th, 2023: