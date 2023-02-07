Octordle Today: Daily #379 Hints And Answers For 7th February, 2023

Octordle requires players to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.

Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters.

Octordle Today #379 Words Hints (February 7th, 2023)

Here are all the hints and clues you need to help you figure out Octordle Today’s answers for game #379.

Hint 1: There is a C in wordS 1, 6 and 7.

Hint 2: There is an X in word 2 only.

Hint 3: There is a Y in words 4 and 8.

Hint 4: There is a K in words 6 and 7.

Hint 5: There is a repeated letter in words 1, 3 and 7.

Hint 6: There is a double letter in word 4 only.

Hint 7: Here are the starting letters of each word:

Word 1: C

Word 2: E

Word 3: B

Word 4: L

Word 5: H

Word 6: W

Word 7: C

Word 8: P

Hint 8: Here is a little description or clue for all of the words:

Word 1: a tropical marine mollusk with a robust spiral shell that may bear long projections and have a flared lip.

a tropical marine with a robust spiral shell that may bear long and have a lip. Word 2: added to an existing or usual amount or number; additional.

added to an existing or usual amount or number; additional. Word 3: the leaf of an Asian evergreen climbing plant in the East is chewed as a mild stimulant .

the leaf of an Asian climbing plant in the East is as a mild . Word 4: cautious due to realistic suspicions .

cautious due to realistic . Word 5: a large group of people.

a large group of people. Word 6: strike forcefully with a sharp blow.

strike with a sharp blow. Word 7: examine (something) to determine its accuracy, quality, or condition or to detect the presence of something.

examine (something) to determine its accuracy, quality, or condition or to detect the presence of something. Word 8: relating to or covered with pines .

Octordle Today #379 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #379 for February 7th, 2023:

Word 1: CONCH

Word 2: EXTRA

Word 3: BETEL

Word 4: LEERY

Word 5: HORDE

Word 6: WHACK

Word 7: CHECK

Word 8: PINEY

Is it easy to figure out today’s answers, or are you scratching your head while guessing? Come back tomorrow for more Octordle clues and answers.

