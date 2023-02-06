Octordle Today: Daily #378 Hints And Answers For 6th February, 2023

Octordle requires players to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.

Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters.

Octordle Today #378 Words Hints (February 6th, 2023)

Here are all the hints and clues you need to help you figure out Octordle Today’s answers for game #378.

Hint 1: There is a C in word 7 only.

Hint 2: There is an F in words 1, 2 and 6.

Hint 3: There is a Y in words 1 and 8.

Hint 4: There is an L in words 2 and 3.

Hint 5: There are no repeated letters in any words today.

Hint 6: There is a double letter in any word 8 only.

Hint 7: Here are the starting letters of each word:

Word 1: F

Word 2: F

Word 3: M

Word 4: B

Word 5: P

Word 6: S

Word 7: M

Word 8: R

Hint 8: Here is a little description or clue for all of the words:

Word 1: producing or consisting of foam; frothy.

producing or consisting of foam; frothy. Word 2: a party who files a notice with a law court.

a party who files a notice with a law court. Word 3: a grinding tooth at the back of a mammal’s mouth.

a grinding tooth at the back of a mammal’s mouth. Word 4: a long, thin, flat piece of wood or other hard material, used for floors or other building purposes.

a long, thin, flat piece of wood or other hard material, used for floors or other building purposes. Word 5: make an emotional appeal.

make an emotional appeal. Word 6: happening quickly or promptly.

happening quickly or promptly. Word 7: masculine in an overly assertive or aggressive way.

in an or aggressive way. Word 8: resembling or characteristic of a rat.

Octordle Today #378 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #378 for February 6th, 2023:

Word 1: FOAMY

Word 2: FILER

Word 3: MOLAR

Word 4: BOARD

Word 5: PLEAD

Word 6: SWIFT

Word 7: MACHO

Word 8: RATTY

Is it easy to figure out today’s answers, or are you scratching your head while guessing? Come back tomorrow for more Octordle clues and answers.

