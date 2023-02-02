Octordle Today: Daily #374 Hints And Answers For 2nd February, 2023

Octordle requires players to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.

Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters.

Octordle Today #374 Words Hints (February 2nd, 2023)

Here are all the hints and clues you need to help you figure out Octordle Today’s answers for game #374.

Hint 1: There is a G in words 2 and 3.

Hint 2: There is an F in words 5 and 6.

Hint 3: There is a V in word 4 only.

Hint 4: There is an X in word 1 only.

Hint 5: There is a repeated letter in word 2 only.

Hint 6: There are double letters in words 4 and 7.

Hint 7: Here are the starting letters of each word:

Word 1: A

Word 2: E

Word 3: D

Word 4: D

Word 5: S

Word 6: F

Word 7: O

Word 8: C

Hint 8: Here is a little description or clue for all of the words:

Word 1: relating to or forming an axis.

relating to or forming an axis. Word 2: look at it closely or with interest.

look at it closely or with interest. Word 3: identify and remove errors from (computer hardware or software).

identify and remove errors from (computer hardware or software). Word 4: past of drive .

past of . Word 5: not easily bent or changed in shape; rigid.

not easily bent or changed in shape; rigid. Word 6: a boat or ship for passengers and goods, especially over a relatively short distance and as a regular service.

a boat or ship for passengers and goods, especially over a relatively short distance and as a regular service. Word 7: different from what is usual or expected; strange.

different from what is usual or expected; strange. Word 8: intercept and hold (something thrown, propelled , or dropped).

Octordle Today #374 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #374 for February 2nd, 2023:

Word 1: AXIAL

Word 2: EYING

Word 3: DEBUG

Word 4: DROVE

Word 5: STIFF

Word 6: FERRY

Word 7: ODDER

Word 8: CATCH

Is it easy to figure out today’s answers, or are you scratching your head while guessing? Come back tomorrow for more Octordle clues and answers.

More In: OCTORDLE