Octordle Today: Daily #373 Hints And Answers For 1st February 2023

Octordle requires players to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.

Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters.

Octordle Today #373 Words Hints (February 1st, 2023)

Here are all the hints and clues you need to help you figure out Octordle Today’s answers for game #373.

Hint 1: There is a P in word 6 only.

Hint 2: There is a G in words 1 and 3.

Hint 3: There is a K in word 1 only.

Hint 4: There is an N in words 3 and 6.

Hint 5: There is a repeated letter in word 2 only.

Hint 6: There are double letters in words 4 and 7.

Hint 7: Here are the starting letters of each word:

Word 1: F

Word 2: R

Word 3: A

Word 4: H

Word 5: B

Word 6: S

Word 7: C

Word 8: S

Hint 8: Here is a little description or clue for all of the words:

Word 1: take part in a violent struggle involving the exchange of physical blows or the use of weapons

Word 2: a person who is riding or who can ride a horse, bicycle, motorcycle, etc.

Word 3: the space (usually measured in degrees) between two intersecting lines or surfaces at or close to the point where they meet.

Word 4: used as a greeting or to begin a phone conversation.

Word 5: pour fat or juices over (meat) during cooking in order to keep it moist.

Word 6: reject with disdain or contempt.

Word 7: shout for joy or in praise or encouragement.

Word 8: cause great fear or nervousness in; frighten.

Octordle Today #373 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #373 for February 1st, 2023:

Word 1: FIGHT

Word 2: RIDER

Word 3: ANGLE

Word 4: HELLO

Word 5: BASTE

Word 6: SPURN

Word 7: CHEER

Word 8: SCARE

Is it easy to figure out today’s answers, or are you scratching your head while guessing? Come back tomorrow for more Octordle clues and answers.

