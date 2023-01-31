Octordle Today: Daily #372 Hints And Answers For 31st January 2023

Octordle requires players to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.

Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters.

Octordle Today #372 Words Hints (January 31st, 2023)

Here are all the hints and clues you need to help you figure out Octordle Today’s answers for game #372.

Hint 1: There is a W in word 4 only.

Hint 2: There is a G in words 4, 5 and 7.

Hint 3: There is a K in word 1 only.

Hint 4: There is an S in words 1, 2 and 6.

Hint 5: There is a repeated letter in word 6 only.

Hint 6: There are no double letters in any words today.

Hint 7: Here are the starting letters of each word:

Word 1: S

Word 2: S

Word 3: P

Word 4: G

Word 5: V

Word 6: T

Word 7: G

Word 8: V

Hint 8: Here is a little description or clue for all of the words:

Word 1: an Arab leader, particularly the chief or head of an Arab tribe, family, or village.

an Arab leader, particularly the chief or head of an Arab tribe, family, or village. Word 2: push or pull (a train or part of a train) from the main line to a siding or from one line of rails to another.

push or pull (a train or part of a train) from the main line to a or from one line of rails to another. Word 3: inquire too closely into a person’s private affairs.

too closely into a person’s private affairs. Word 4: (of a living thing) undergoes natural development by increasing size and physically changing.

(of a living thing) undergoes natural development by increasing size and physically changing. Word 5: the prevailing fashion or style at a particular time.

the fashion or style at a particular time. Word 6: plural form of this .

plural form of . Word 7: (of an animal, especially a pig) make a low, short guttural sound.

(of an animal, especially a pig) make a low, short sound. Word 8: great courage in the face of danger, especially in battle.

Octordle Today #372 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #372 for January 31st, 2023:

Word 1: SHEIK

Word 2: SHUNT

Word 3: PRIED

Word 4: GROWN

Word 5: VOGUE

Word 6: THESE

Word 7: GRUNT

Word 8: VALOR

Is it easy to figure out today’s answers, or are you scratching your head while guessing? Come back tomorrow for more Octordle clues and answers.

