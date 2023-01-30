Octordle Today: Daily #371 Hints And Answers For 30th January 2023

Octordle requires players to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.

Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters.

Octordle Today #371 Words Hints (January 30th, 2023)

Here are all the hints and clues you need to help you figure out Octordle Today’s answers for game #371.

Hint 1: There is a B in words 1 and 5.

Hint 2: There is a V in word 8 only.

Hint 3: There is a Y in words 2 and 6.

Hint 4: There is an M in word 7 only.

Hint 5: There are no repeated letters in any words today.

Hint 6: There is a double letter in word 2 only.

Hint 7: Here are the starting letters of each word:

Word 1: D

Word 2: P

Word 3: S

Word 4: W

Word 5: T

Word 6: T

Word 7: R

Word 8: O

Hint 8: Here is a little description or clue for all of the words:

Word 1: a feeling of uncertainty or lack of conviction.

a feeling of uncertainty or lack of conviction. Word 2: a field where rice is grown.

a field where rice is grown. Word 3: archaic second person singular of shall .

archaic second person singular of . Word 4: all of; entire.

all of; entire. Word 5: coupled directly to a driving turbine.

coupled directly to a driving turbine. Word 6: in a truthful way.

in a truthful way. Word 7: provide a new supply of weapons.

provide a new supply of weapons. Word 8: done or shown openly; plainly apparent.

Octordle Today #371 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #371 for January 30th, 2023:

Word 1: DOUBT

Word 2: PADDY

Word 3: SHALT

Word 4: WHOLE

Word 5: TURBO

Word 6: TRULY

Word 7: REARM

Word 8: OVERT

Is it easy to figure out today’s answers, or are you scratching your head while guessing? Come back tomorrow for more Octordle clues and answers.

