Octordle Today: Daily #367 Hints And Answers For 26th January 2023

Octordle requires players to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.

Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters.

Octordle Today #367 Words Hints (January 26th, 2023)

Here are all the hints and clues you need to help you figure out Octordle Today’s answers for game #367.

Hint 1: There is a Z in word 1 only.

Hint 2: There is a V in word 7 only.

Hint 3: There is a Y in words 2 and 8.

Hint 4: There is a C in word 3 only.

Hint 5: There is a repeated letter in words 1, 3 and 4.

Hint 6: There is a double letter in words 2, 5 and 8.

Hint 7: Here are the starting letters of each word:

Word 1: R

Word 2: A

Word 3: P

Word 4: T

Word 5: B

Word 6: I

Word 7: D

Word 8: G

Hint 8: Here is a little description or clue for all of the words:

Word 1: an instrument with a sharp blade or set of blades, used to remove unwanted hair from the face or body.

an instrument with a sharp blade or set of blades, used to remove unwanted hair from the face or body. Word 2: make a formal application or request.

make a formal application or request. Word 3: plural form of penny .

plural form of . Word 4: playing cards, traditionally a pack of 78 with five suits, used for fortune-telling and (especially in Europe) in certain games. The suits are typically swords, cups, coins (or pentacles ), batons (or wands), and a permanent suit of trumps .

playing cards, traditionally a pack of 78 with five suits, used for fortune-telling and (especially in Europe) in certain games. The suits are typically swords, cups, coins (or ), (or wands), and a permanent suit of . Word 5: an isolated hill with steep sides and a flat top (similar to but narrower than a mesa).

an isolated hill with sides and a flat top (similar to but than a mesa). Word 6: a block of steel, gold, silver, or other metal, typically oblong in shape.

a block of steel, gold, silver, or other metal, typically in shape. Word 7: operate and control the direction and speed of a motor vehicle.

operate and control the direction and speed of a motor vehicle. Word 8: very knowledgeable about and interested in a particular subject, especially one that is technical or of specialist or niche interest.

Octordle Today #367 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #367 for January 26th, 2023:

Word 1: RAZOR

Word 2: APPLY

Word 3: PENCE

Word 4: TAROT

Word 5: BUTTE

Word 6: INGOT

Word 7: DRIVE

Word 8: GEEKY

Is it easy to figure out today’s answers, or are you scratching your head while guessing? Come back tomorrow for more Octordle clues and answers.

