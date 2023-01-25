Connect with us

OCTORDLE

Octordle Today: Daily #366 Hints And Answers For 25th January 2023
Advertisement

OCTORDLE

Octordle Today: Daily #365 Hints And Answers For 24th January 2023

OCTORDLE

Octordle Today: Daily #364 Hints And Answers For 23rd January 2023

OCTORDLE

Octordle Today: Daily #363 Hints And Answers For 22nd January 2023

OCTORDLE

Octordle Today: Daily #362 Hints And Answers For 21st January 2023

OCTORDLE

Octordle Today: Daily #361 Hints And Answers For 20th January 2023

OCTORDLE

Octordle Today: Daily #360 Hints And Answers For 19th January, 2023

OCTORDLE

Octordle Today: Daily #359 Hints And Answers For 18th January, 2023

OCTORDLE

Octordle Today: Daily #358 Hints And Answers For 17th January, 2023

OCTORDLE

Octordle Today: Daily #357 Hints And Answers For 16th January, 2023

OCTORDLE

Octordle Today: Daily #356 Hints And Answers For 15th January, 2023

OCTORDLE

Octordle Today: Daily #355 Hints And Answers For 14th January, 2023

OCTORDLE

Octordle Today: Daily #354 Hints And Answers For 13th January, 2023

OCTORDLE

Octordle Today: Daily #353 Hints And Answers For 12th January, 2023

OCTORDLE

Octordle Today: Daily #352 Hints And Answers For 11th January 2022

OCTORDLE

Octordle Today: Daily #351 Hints And Answers For 10th January, 2023

OCTORDLE

Octordle Today: Daily #350 Hints And Answers For 9th January, 2023

OCTORDLE

Octordle Today: Daily #349 Hints And Answers For 8th January, 2023

OCTORDLE

Octordle Today: Daily #348 Hints And Answers For 7th January, 2023

OCTORDLE

Octordle Today: Daily #347 Hints And Answers For 6th January, 2023

OCTORDLE

Octordle Today: Daily #366 Hints And Answers For 25th January 2023

Published

4 seconds ago

on

Octordle Today: Daily #366 Hints And Answers For 25th January 2023

(CTN NEWS) – You can find the answers to Octordle Today words #366 here, released on January 25th, 2023, along with some hints.

Octordle requires players to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.

Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters.

Octordle - How to Play

Octordle – How to Play

Octordle Today #366 Words Hints (January 25th, 2023)

Here are all the hints and clues you need to help you figure out Octordle Today’s answers for game #366.

Hint 1: There is a in word 4 only.
Hint 2: There is a in word 7 only.
Hint 3: There is a in words 4 and 8.
Hint 4: There is a in words 1, 5 and 8.
Hint 5: There is a repeated letter in words 2, 7 and 8.
Hint 6: There is a double letter in word 4 only.
Hint 7: Here are the starting letters of each word:

  • Word 1: L
  • Word 2: T
  • Word 3: L
  • Word 4: D
  • Word 5: T
  • Word 6: G
  • Word 7: T
  • Word 8: C

Hint 8: Here is a little description or clue for all of the words:

  • Word 1: expressed clearly; easy to understand.
  • Word 2: sparing in the use of words; abrupt.
  • Word 3: goodbye for the present.
  • Word 4: having or involving a sensation of spinning around and losing one’s balance.
  • Word 5: a medicinal substance taken to give a feeling of vigour or well-being.
  • Word 6: a person invited to visit someone’s home or attend a social occasion.
  • Word 7: the inner and typically larger of the two bones between the knee and the ankle (or the equivalent joints in other terrestrial vertebrates), parallel with the fibula.
  • Word 8: a series of events regularly repeated in the same order.

Octordle Today #366 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #366 for January 25th, 2023:

  • Word 1: LUCID
  • Word 2: TERSE
  • Word 3: LATER
  • Word 4: DIZZY
  • Word 5: TONIC
  • Word 6: GUEST
  • Word 7: TIBIA
  • Word 8: CYCLE

Daily Octordle 366 Answer - January 25th 2023

 

Is it easy to figure out today’s answers, or are you scratching your head while guessing? Come back tomorrow for more Octordle clues and answers.

More In: OCTORDLE 
Related Topics:
Continue Reading