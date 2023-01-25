Octordle Today: Daily #366 Hints And Answers For 25th January 2023

Octordle requires players to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.

Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters.

Octordle Today #366 Words Hints (January 25th, 2023)

Here are all the hints and clues you need to help you figure out Octordle Today’s answers for game #366.

Hint 1: There is a Z in word 4 only.

Hint 2: There is a B in word 7 only.

Hint 3: There is a Y in words 4 and 8.

Hint 4: There is a C in words 1, 5 and 8.

Hint 5: There is a repeated letter in words 2, 7 and 8.

Hint 6: There is a double letter in word 4 only.

Hint 7: Here are the starting letters of each word:

Word 1: L

Word 2: T

Word 3: L

Word 4: D

Word 5: T

Word 6: G

Word 7: T

Word 8: C

Hint 8: Here is a little description or clue for all of the words:

Word 1: expressed clearly; easy to understand.

expressed clearly; easy to understand. Word 2: sparing in the use of words; abrupt.

in the use of words; abrupt. Word 3: goodbye for the present.

Word 4: having or involving a sensation of spinning around and losing one’s balance.

of around and losing one’s balance. Word 5: a medicinal substance taken to give a feeling of vigour or well-being.

substance taken to give a feeling of or well-being. Word 6: a person invited to visit someone’s home or attend a social occasion.

Word 7: the inner and typically larger of the two bones between the knee and the ankle (or the equivalent joints in other terrestrial vertebrates ), parallel with the fibula .

), parallel with the . Word 8: a series of events regularly repeated in the same order.

Octordle Today #366 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #366 for January 25th, 2023:

Word 1: LUCID

Word 2: TERSE

Word 3: LATER

Word 4: DIZZY

Word 5: TONIC

Word 6: GUEST

Word 7: TIBIA

Word 8: CYCLE

Is it easy to figure out today’s answers, or are you scratching your head while guessing? Come back tomorrow for more Octordle clues and answers.

