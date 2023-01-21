Octordle Today: Daily #362 Hints And Answers For 21st January 2022

Octordle requires players to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.

Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters.

Octordle Today #362 Words Hints (January 21st, 2023)

Here are all the hints and clues you need to help you figure out Octordle Today’s answers for game #362.

Hint 1: There is an L in word 2 and 8.

Hint 2: There is a M in words 3 and 4.

Hint 3: There is a Z in word 6 only.

Hint 4: There is a P in word 6 only.

Hint 5: There is a repeated letter in words 3 and 7.

Hint 6: There is a double letter in words 1, 2, 3 and 5.

Hint 7: Here are the starting letters of each word:

Word 1: S

Word 2: C

Word 3: E

Word 4: D

Word 5: T

Word 6: T

Word 7: R

Word 8: R

Hint 8: Here is a little description or clue for all of the words:

Word 1: extinguish (a candle or flame).

extinguish (a candle or flame). Word 2: a bass instrument of the violin family, held upright on the floor between the legs of the seated player.

a bass instrument of the family, held on the floor between the legs of the player. Word 3: a master of ceremonies .

a master of . Word 4: an evil spirit or devil, especially one thought to possess a person or act as a tormentor in hell.

an evil spirit or devil, especially one thought to possess a person or act as a in hell. Word 5: a number between 1 and 5.

a number between 1 and 5. Word 6: a precious stone, typically colorless , yellow, or pale blue, consisting of an aluminum silicate that contains fluorine .

a precious stone, typically , yellow, or pale blue, consisting of an aluminum that contains . Word 7: use again or more than once.

use again or more than once. Word 8: relating to the kidneys.

Octordle Today #362 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #362 for January 21st, 2023:

Word 1: SNUFF

Word 2: CELLO

Word 3: EMCEE

Word 4: DEMON

Word 5: THREE

Word 6: TOPAZ

Word 7: REUSE

Word 8: RENAL

Is it easy to figure out today’s answers, or are you scratching your head while guessing? Come back tomorrow for more Octordle clues and answers.

More In: OCTORDLE