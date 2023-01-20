Octordle Today: Daily #361 Hints And Answers For 20th January 2022

Octordle requires players to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.

Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters.

Octordle Today #361 Words Hints (January 20th, 2023)

Here are all the hints and clues you need to help you figure out Octordle Today’s answers for game #361.

Hint 1: There is a Y in word 7 only.

Hint 2: There is a G in words 3, 7 and 8.

Hint 3: There is a V in word 6 only.

Hint 4: There is a P in word 5 only.

Hint 5: There is a repeated letter in words 4 and 8.

Hint 6: There are no double letters in any words today.

Hint 7: Here are the starting letters of each word:

Word 1: C

Word 2: J

Word 3: F

Word 4: I

Word 5: B

Word 6: H

Word 7: G

Word 8: L

Hint 8: Here is a little description or clue for all of the words:

Word 1: pick out (someone or something) as being the best or most appropriate of two or more alternatives.

pick out (someone or something) as being the best or most appropriate of two or more alternatives. Word 2: (of a medieval knight) engage in a sporting contest in which two opponents on horseback fight with lances .

(of a medieval knight) engage in a sporting contest in which two on fight with . Word 3: a group of words established by usage as having a meaning not deducible from those of the individual words (e.g. over the moon , see the light ).

a group of words established by usage as having a meaning not deducible from those of the individual words (e.g. , ). Word 4: the liquid obtained from or present in fruit or vegetables.

the liquid obtained from or present in fruit or vegetables. Word 5: the large muscle at the front of the upper arm.

the large muscle at the front of the upper arm. Word 6: a place of safety or refuge.

a place of safety or refuge. Word 7: characteristic of or appropriate to a girl or young woman.

characteristic of or appropriate to a girl or young woman. Word 8: relating to the law.

Octordle Today #361 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #361 for January 20th, 2023:

Word 1: CHOSE

Word 2: JOUST

Word 3: FLING

Word 4: IDIOM

Word 5: BICEP

Word 6: HAVEN

Word 7: GIRLY

Word 8: LEGAL

Is it easy to figure out today’s answers, or are you scratching your head while guessing? Come back tomorrow for more Octordle clues and answers.

