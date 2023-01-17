Octordle Today: Daily #358 Hints And Answers For 17th January, 2023

Octordle requires players to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.

Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters.

Octordle Today #358 Words Hints (January 17th, 2023)

Here are all the hints and clues you need to help you figure out Octordle Today’s answers for game #358.

Hint 1: Words 4 and 6 contain a Y.

Hint 2: Words 1 and 7 contain a D.

Hint 3: Words 1 and 7 contain a G.

Hint 4: Words 3, 4, 5, 6 and 8 contain a T.

Hint 5: Only word 3 has a repeated letter.

Hint 6: Words 2 and 8 have double letters.

Hint 7: The starting letters of each word are as follows:

Word 1: R

Word 2: S

Word 3: E

Word 4: E

Word 5: B

Word 6: F

Word 7: G

Word 8: A

Hint 8: The following is a little description or clue for all of the words:

Word 1: a long, narrow hilltop or mountain range.

a long, narrow hilltop or mountain range. Word 2: (in the first person) expressing a future state.

(in the first person) a future state. Word 3: a group superior to the rest of a group or society in terms of ability or qualities.

a group superior to the rest of a group or society in terms of ability or qualities. Word 4: the act of going or coming.

the act of or coming. Word 5: a large or dangerous four-footed animal.

large or dangerous four-footed animal. Word 6: The product of four and ten.

The product of four and ten. Word 7: impressive in appearance, size, or style.

impressive in appearance, size, or style. Word 8: coral reefs, islands, or chains of islands shaped like rings.

Octordle Today #358 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #358 for January 17th, 2023

Word 1: RIDGE

Word 2: SHALL

Word 3: ELITE

Word 4: ENTRY

Word 5: BEAST

Word 6: FORTY

Word 7: GRAND

Word 8: ATOLL

Is it easy to figure out today’s answers, or are you scratching your head while guessing? Come back tomorrow for more Octordle clues and answers.

