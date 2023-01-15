Octordle Today: Daily #356 Hints And Answers For 15th January, 2023

Octordle requires players to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.

Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters.

Octordle Today #356 Words Hints (January 15th, 2023)

Here are all the hints and clues you need to help you figure out Octordle Today’s answers for game #356.

Hint 1: Only word 5 has a Y.

Hint 2: Words 1 and 5 contain a K.

Hint 3: Words 2, 3 and 7 contain a G.

Hint 4: Only word 8 has a D.

Hint 5: No words repeat letters.

Hint 6: No words today contain double letters.

Hint 7: The starting letters of each word are as follows:

Word 1: S

Word 2: R

Word 3: C

Word 4: S

Word 5: J

Word 6: F

Word 7: F

Word 8: R

Hint 8: Here is a brief description or clue for each word:

Word 1: a small fiery particle produced by striking two rigid surfaces together, such as stone or metal, or thrown off by fire.

a small fiery particle produced by striking two rigid surfaces together, such as stone or metal, or fire. Word 2: a cosmetic product used to color cheeks and lips red.

cosmetic product used to color cheeks and lips red. Word 3: cling tightly to.

cling tightly to. Word 4: remove the wool from (a sheep or other animal).

remove the wool from (a sheep or other animal). Word 5: characterized by abrupt halts and starts.

by abrupt halts and starts. Word 6: shine briefly, suddenly, or intermittently.

briefly, suddenly, or intermittently. Word 7: engage in a violent struggle involving physical blows or weapons.

engage in a violent struggle involving physical blows or weapons. Word 8 : a horseback rider, bicycle rider, motorcycle rider, etc.

Octordle Today #356 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #356 for January 15th, 2023:

Word 1: SPARK

Word 2: ROUGE

Word 3: CLUNG

Word 4: SHEAR

Word 5: JERKY

Word 6: FLASH

Word 7: FIGHT

Word 8: RIDER

Is it easy to figure out today’s answers, or are you scratching your head while guessing? Come back tomorrow for more Octordle clues and answers.

