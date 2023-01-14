Octordle Today: Daily #355 Hints And Answers For 14th January, 2023

Octordle requires players to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.

Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters.

Octordle Today #355 Words Hints (January 14th, 2023)

Here are all the hints and clues you need to help you figure out Octordle Today’s answers for game #355.

Hint 1: Words 2 and 3 contain a Y.

Hint 2: Only word 6 has a Z.

Hint 3: Only word 3 has a K.

Hint 4: Words 5 and 7 contain an M.

Hint 5: Only word 1 has a repeated letter.

Hint 6: Words 2 and 5 have double letters.

Hint 7: The starting letters of each word are as follows:

Word 1: H

Word 2: G

Word 3: S

Word 4: S

Word 5: F

Word 6: B

Word 7: C

Word 8: D

Hint 8: Here is a brief description or clue for all of the words:

Word 1: uncultivated land with heather, gorse, and coarse grasses. The soil is typically acidic and sandy.

uncultivated land with heather, gorse, and coarse grasses. The soil is typically acidic and sandy. Word 2: a hero in a book, film, etc., who is good or favored.

a hero in a book, film, etc., who is or favored. Word 3: trembling or shaking.

trembling or shaking. Word 4: a sweet made with sugar, butter, and milk or cream.

sweet made with sugar, butter, and milk or cream. Word 5: cultivated flowers, especially those that are beautiful.

cultivated flowers, especially those that are beautiful. Word 6: a sudden or intense military attack.

sudden or intense military attack. Word 7 : a small role played by a distinguished actor or celebrity in a play or film.

: a small role played by a distinguished actor or celebrity in a play or film. Word 8: a design prepared on special paper for durable transfer to another surface.

Octordle Today #355 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #355 for January 14th, 2023:

Word 1: HEATH

Word 2: GOODY

Word 3: SHAKY

Word 4: FUDGE

Word 5: BLOOM

Word 6: BLITZ

Word 7: CAMEO

Word 8: DECAL

Is it easy to figure out today’s answers, or are you scratching your head while guessing? Come back tomorrow for more Octordle clues and answers.

More In: OCTORDLE