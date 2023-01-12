Octordle Today: Daily #353 Hints And Answers For 12th January, 2023

Connect with us

CTN NEWS) – You can find the answers to Octordle Today words #353 here, released on January 12th, 2023, along with some hints.

Octordle requires players to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.

Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters.

Octordle - How to Play

Octordle – How to Play

Octordle Today #353 Words Hints (January 12th, 2023)

Here are all the hints and clues you need to help you figure out Octordle Today’s answers for game #353.

Hint 1: Only word 2 has a P.
Hint 2: Words 3 and 8 contain a B.
Hint 3: Only word 5 has a G.
Hint 4: Words 1 and 7 contain a D.
Hint 5: There are no repeated letters in today’s words.
Hint 6: No words contain double letters.
Hint 7: The starting letters of each word are as follows:

  • Word 1: N
  • Word 2: S
  • Word 3: J
  • Word 4: H
  • Word 5: O
  • Word 6: F
  • Word 7: V
  • Word 8: F

Hint 8: Here is a brief description or clue for all of the words:

  • Word 1: A person who travels from place to place seeking fresh pasture for their animals and has no permanent residence.
  • Word 2: to sit, lean, or fall heavily.
  • Word 3: something or someone very large.
  • Word 4: a building for human habitation, especially one with a ground floor and one or more upper floors.
  • Word 5: the last letter in the Greek alphabet
  • Word 6: disgusting dirt.
  • Word 7: moving images recorded, reproduced, or broadcast.
  • Word 8: a short story with animals as characters and a moral message.

Octordle Today #353 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #353 for January 12th, 2023:

  • Word 1: NOMAD
  • Word 2: SLUMP
  • Word 3: JUMBO
  • Word 4: HOUSE
  • Word 5: OMEGA
  • Word 6: FILTH
  • Word 7: VIDEO
  • Word 8: FABLE
Daily Octordle 353 Answer - January 12th 2023

Octordle Today #353 Answer – January 12th 2023

Is it easy to figure out today’s answers, or are you scratching your head while guessing? Come back tomorrow for more Octordle clues and answers.

