Octordle Today: Daily #352 Hints And Answers For 11th January 2022

Octordle requires players to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.

Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters.

Octordle Today #352 Words Hints (December 11th, 2023)

Here are all the hints and clues you need to help you figure out Octordle Today’s answers for game #352.

Hint 1: Only word 2 has a Y.

Hint 2: Words 2, 3 and 7 contain an M.

Hint 3: Only word 4 has a D.

Hint 4: Only word 5 has a K.

Hint 5: Words 2 and 6 repeat a letter.

Hint 6: No words today have double letters.

Hint 7: The starting letters of each word are as follows:

Word 1: L

Word 2: P

Word 3: G

Word 4: W

Word 5: A

Word 6: T

Word 7: A

Word 8: B

Hint 8: Here is a brief description or clue for all of the words:

Word 1: a temporary or brief loss of concentration, memory, or judgment.

temporary or brief loss of concentration, memory, or judgment. Word 2: a member of a tribe of very short people in equatorial Africa and Southeast Asia.

a member of a tribe of very short people in equatorial Africa and Southeast Asia. Word 3: the entire scope of something.

the entire scope of something. Word 4: an injury to living tissue caused by a cut, blow, or another impact, usually involving the skin.

an injury to living tissue caused by a cut, blow, or another impact, usually involving the skin. Word 5: the part or joint connecting the foot with the leg.

the part or joint connecting the foot the leg. Word 6: in, at, or to that place or position.

that place or position. Word 7: a blank book for inserting photographs, stamps, or pictures.

a blank book for inserting photographs, stamps, or pictures. Word 8: cook (meat or fish) by exposure to direct heat.

Octordle Today #352 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #352 for December 1th, 2023:

Word 1: LAPSE

Word 2: PYGMY

Word 3: GAMUT

Word 4: WOUND

Word 5: ANKLE

Word 6: THERE

Word 7: ALBUM

Word 8: BROIL

Is it easy to figure out today’s answers, or are you scratching your head while guessing? Come back tomorrow for more Octordle clues and answers.

