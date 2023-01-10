Octordle Today: Daily #351 Hints And Answers For 10th January, 2023

Octordle requires players to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.

Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters.

Octordle Today #351 Words Hints (January 10th, 2023)

Here are all the hints and clues you need to help you figure out Octordle Today’s answers for game #351.

Hint 1: Only word 3 has a Y.

Hint 2: Only word 1 has an M.

Hint 3: Only word 5 has a P.

Hint 4: Only word 8 has a B.

Hint 5: Words 2, 4, 5 and 8 repeat a letter.

Hint 6: Words 2, 3 and 7 have double letters today.

Hint 7: The starting letters of each word are as follows:

Word 1: R

Word 2: D

Word 3: T

Word 4: G

Word 5: A

Word 6: F

Word 7: S

Word 8: D

Hint 8: Here’s a short description or clue for each word:

Word 1: a kingdom.

Word 2: a hole-making tool or machine with a rotating cutting tip or reciprocating hammer.

Word 3: a soft bear toy.

Word 4: a form, appearance, or manner of presentation concealing true nature.

Word 5: a garment worn over one's clothes tied at the back.

Word 6: pertaining to or resembling feces.

Word 7: not moving or making noise.

Word 8: officially prohibit (someone) from doing something.

Octordle Today #351 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #351 for January 10th, 2023:

Word 1: REALM

Word 2: DRILL

Word 3: TEDDY

Word 4: GUISE

Word 5: APRON

Word 6: FECAL

Word 7: STILL

Word 8: DEBAR

Is it easy to figure out today’s answers, or are you scratching your head while guessing? Come back tomorrow for more Octordle clues and answers.

