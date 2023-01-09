Octordle Today: Daily #350 Hints And Answers For 9th January, 2023

Octordle requires players to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.

Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters.

Octordle Today #350 Words Hints (January 9th, 2023)

Here are all the hints and clues you need to help you figure out Octordle Today’s answers for game #350.

Hint 1: Only word 6 has a Y.

Hint 2: Only word 3 has a K.

Hint 3: Only word 2 has a G.

Hint 4: Only word 7 has a W.

Hint 5: Words 2, 4, 5 and 8 repeat a letter.

Hint 6: Only word 6 has a double letter.

Hint 7: The starting letters of each word are as follows:

Word 1: I

Word 2: M

Word 3: F

Word 4: T

Word 5: L

Word 6: N

Word 7: C

Word 8: F

Hint 8: Here’s a short description or clue for each word:

Word 1: a brief introduction.

brief introduction. Word 2: Japanese comic books and graphic novels aimed at both adults and children.

Japanese comic books and graphic novels aimed at both adults and children. Word 3: a surprising chance occurrence.

surprising chance occurrence. Word 4: bread browned on both sides by radiant heat, such as a grill or fire.

bread browned on both sides by radiant heat, such as a grill or fire. Word 5: a contract in which one party conveys land, property, services, etc. to another for a specified period of time.

a contract in which one party conveys land, property, services, etc. another for a specified period of time. Word 6: having a nuttiness to it.

a nuttiness to it. Word 7: an entertainer who wears an exaggerated make-up and a traditional costume, especially in a circus.

an entertainer who make-up and a traditional costume, especially in a circus. Word 8: a threshing tool consisting of a wooden staff attached to a short heavy stick.

Octordle Today #350 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #350 for January 9th, 2023:

Word 1: INTRO

Word 2: MANGA

Word 3: FLUKE

Word 4: TOAST

Word 5: LEASE

Word 6: NUTTY

Word 7: CLOWN

Word 8: FLAIL

Is it easy to figure out today’s answers, or are you scratching your head while guessing? Come back tomorrow for more Octordle clues and answers.

