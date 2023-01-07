Octordle Today: Daily #348 Hints And Answers For 7th January, 2023

Octordle requires players to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.

Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters.

Octordle Today #348 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #348 for January 7th, 2023:

Hint 1: Only word 3 has a Y.

Hint 2: Only word 2 has a K.

Hint 3: Words 1, 5 and 7 contain a G.

Hint 4: Words 3 and 6 contain an F.

Hint 5: Words 1 and 2 repeat a letter.

Hint 6: Only word 7 has a double letter.

Hint 7: The starting letters of each word are as follows:

Word 1: L

Word 2: S

Word 3: C

Word 4: B

Word 5: T

Word 6: W

Word 7: G

Word 8: M

Hint 8: Here is a brief description or clue for all of the words:

Word 1: relating to the relationship between a vassal and a feudal superior.

Word 2: hide from sight, usually with a sinister or cowardly motive.

Word 3: relaxed.

Word 4: (of hair) pale yellow or fair.

Word 5: a ballroom dance originating in Buenos Aires, characterized by marked rhythms, postures, and abrupt pauses.

Word 6: a level quayside area where ships can be moored for loading and unloading.

Word 7: third letter in the Greek alphabet

Word 8: a solid material with a good electrical and thermal conductivity that is hard, shiny, malleable, fusible, and ductile.

Word 1: LIEGE

Word 2: SKULK

Word 3: COMFY

Word 4: BLOND

Word 5: TANGO

Word 6: WHARF

Word 7: GAMMA

Word 8: METAL

Is it easy to figure out today’s answers, or are you scratching your head while guessing? Come back tomorrow for more Octordle clues and answers.

