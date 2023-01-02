Connect with us

Octordle Today: Daily #343 Hints And Answers For 2nd January, 2023
(CTN NEWS) – You can find the answers to Octordle Today words #343 here, released on January 2nd, 2023, along with some hints.

Octordle requires players to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.

Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters.

Octordle - How to Play

Octordle Today #343 Words Hints (January 2nd, 2023)

Here are all the hints and clues you need to help you figure out Octordle Today’s answers for game #343.

Hint 1: Words 6 and 8 contain Y.
Hint 2: Only word 7 has a B.
Hint 3: Words 6 and 8 contain a K.
Hint 4: Words 3 and 4 contain a P.
Hint 5: Only word 8 has a repeated letter.
Hint 6: No words today contain double letters.
Hint 7: The starting letters of each word are as follows:

  • Word 1: S
  • Word 2: A
  • Word 3: S
  • Word 4: P
  • Word 5: Q
  • Word 6: H
  • Word 7: T
  • Word 8: K

Hint 8: Here is a brief description or clue for all of the words:

  • Word 1: (referring to food) no longer fresh and enjoyable to eat; hard, musty, or dry.
  • Word 2: make amends or reparations.
  • Word 3: organizing, planning, or arranging something, such as an organization or equipment.
  • Word 4: experiencing deep satisfaction as a result of one’s accomplishments, qualities, or possessions or those of someone with whom one has close ties.
  • Word 5: a decorative bed covering made of padding enclosed between layers of fabric and stitched in place.
  • Word 6: large, strong, and sexually attractive (generally used to describe a man).
  • Word 7: pulse steadily with a strong, regular rhythm.
  • Word 8: an Inuit canoe made of a light frame and a watertight covering with a small opening in the top, originally used by the Inuit.

Octordle Today #343 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #343 for January 2nd, 2023:

  • Word 1: STALE
  • Word 2: ATONE
  • Word 3: SETUP
  • Word 4: PROUD
  • Word 5: QUILT
  • Word 6: HUNKY
  • Word 7: THROB
  • Word 8: KAYAK
Daily Octordle 343 Answer - January 2nd 2023

Octordle Today #343 Answer – January 2nd 2023

Is it easy to figure out today’s answers, or are you scratching your head while guessing? Come back tomorrow for more Octordle clues and answers.

