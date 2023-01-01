Octordle Today: Daily #342 Hints And Answers For 1st January, 2023

Octordle requires players to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.

Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters.

Octordle Today #342 Words Hints (January 1st, 2023)

Here are all the hints and clues you need to help you figure out Octordle Today’s answers for game #342.

Hint 1: Words 6 and 7 contain a Y.

Hint 2: Only word 5 has a G.

Hint 3: Only word 1 has a K.

Hint 4: Only word 8 has a V.

Hint 5: There are no repeated letters in today’s words.

Hint 6: Words 3, 4 and 7 have double letters.

Hint 7: The starting letters of each word are as follows:

Word 1: S

Word 2: W

Word 3: C

Word 4: T

Word 5: F

Word 6: P

Word 7: R

Word 8: A

Hint 8: Below is a brief description or clue for each word:

Word 1: beef from the hindquarters of an animal, usually grilled or fried in thick slices.

beef from the hindquarters of an animal, usually grilled or fried in thick slices. Word 2: cause to move rapidly.

cause to move rapidly. Word 3: avoid being heard or noticed by moving slowly and carefully.

being heard or noticed by moving slowly and carefully. Word 4: silk, cotton, or nylon fabric used to make veils and dresses.

silk, cotton, or nylon fabric used to make veils and dresses. Word 5: forcefully throw or hurl.

forcefully throw or hurl. Word 6: showing a pouting expression.

showing a pouting expression. Word 7: to reassemble troops after defeat or dispersal to continue fighting.

to reassemble troops after defeat or dispersal to continue fighting. Word 8: turn away (from one’s eyes or thoughts).

Octordle Today #342 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #342 for January 1st, 2023:

Word 1: STEAK

Word 2: WHIRL

Word 3: CREEP

Word 4: TULLE

Word 5: FLUNG

Word 6: POUTY

Word 7: RALLY

Word 8: AVERT

Is it easy to figure out today’s answers, or are you scratching your head while guessing? Come back tomorrow for more Octordle clues and answers.

