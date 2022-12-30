Octordle Today: Daily #340 Hints And Answers For 30th December, 2022

Octordle requires players to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.

Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters.

Octordle Today #340 Words Hints (December 30, 2022)

Here are all the hints and clues you need to help you figure out Octordle Today’s answers for game #340.

Hint 1: There is a Y in words 3, 5 and 7.

Hint 2: There is a K in words 1 and 2.

Hint 3: There is a B in word 6 only.

Hint 4: There is a C in words 2 and 8.

Hint 5: There are no repeated letters in any words today.

Hint 6: There is a double letter in words 4 and 5.

Hint 7: Here are the starting letters of each word:

Word 1: D

Word 2: S

Word 3: F

Word 4: M

Word 5: S

Word 6: I

Word 7: N

Word 8: C

Hint 8: Here is a little description or clue for all of the words:

Word 1: take (a liquid) into the mouth and swallow.

take (a liquid) into the mouth and swallow. Word 2: move or go furtively or stealthily.

move or go furtively or stealthily. Word 3: an entrance hall or other open area in a building used by the public, especially a hotel or theatre.

an entrance hall or other open area in a building used by the public, especially a hotel or theatre. Word 4: a large deer with palmate antlers and a growth of skin hanging from the neck, native to northern Eurasia and North America.

a large deer with and a growth of skin hanging from the neck, native to northern Eurasia and North America. Word 5: damage the purity or integrity of.

damage the or integrity of. Word 6: inspire or permeate with (a feeling or quality).

inspire or permeate with (a feeling or quality). Word 7: characterized by great enthusiasm for and knowledge about a particular subject, especially one of specialist or niche interest.

characterized by great for and knowledge about a particular subject, especially one of specialist or niche interest. Word 8: the front surface of a person’s or animal’s body between the neck and the stomach.

Octordle Today #340 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #340 for December 30th, 2022:

Word 1: DRINK

Word 2: SNUCK

Word 3: FOYER

Word 4: MOOSE

Word 5: SULLY

Word 6: IMBUE

Word 7: NERDY

Word 8: CHEST

Is it easy to figure out today’s answers, or are you scratching your head while guessing? Come back tomorrow for more Octordle clues and answers.

