Octordle Today: Daily #338 Hints And Answers For 28th December, 2022

Octordle requires players to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.

Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters.

Octordle Today #338 Words Hints (December 28, 2022)

Here are all the hints and clues you need to help you figure out Octordle Today’s answers for game #338.

Hint 1: There is a Y in word 1 only.

Hint 2: There is an F in words 4 and 7.

Hint 3: There is an M in word 8 only.

Hint 4: There is a P in words 1 and 5.

Hint 5: There is a repeated letter in words 6 and 7.

Hint 6: There are no double letters in any words.

Hint 7: Here are the starting letters of each word:

Word 1: G

Word 2: U

Word 3: C

Word 4: F

Word 5: C

Word 6: C

Word 7: F

Word 8: V

Hint 8: Here is a little description or clue for all of the words:

Word 1: a hieroglyphic character or symbol.

character or symbol. Word 2: an open sore on an external or internal surface of the body caused by a break in the skin or mucous membrane which fails to heal. Ulcers range from small, painful sores in the mouth to bedsores and serious lesions of the stomach or intestine.

membrane which fails to heal. Ulcers range from small, painful in the mouth to and serious lesions of the stomach or intestine. Word 3: (of a person or animal) have severe difficulty breathing because of a constricted or obstructed throat or a lack of air.

or throat or a lack of air. Word 4: the soft substance consisting of muscle and fat found between the skin and bones of a human or an animal.

Word 5: move slowly and carefully to avoid being heard or noticed.

Word 6: a short, sharp sound of a switch being operated or two hard objects are coming smartly into contact.

into contact. Word 7: constituting number five in a sequence.

number five in a sequence. Word 8: a poisonous substance secreted by animals such as snakes, spiders, and scorpions and typically injected into prey or aggressors by biting or stinging .

Octordle Today #338 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #338 for December 28th, 2022:

Word 1: GLYPH

Word 2: ULCER

Word 3: CHOKE

Word 4: FLESH

Word 5: CREPT

Word 6: CLICK

Word 7: FIFTH

Word 8: VENOM

Is it easy to figure out today’s answers, or are you scratching your head while guessing? Come back tomorrow for more Octordle clues and answers.

