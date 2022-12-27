Octordle Today: Daily #337 Hints And Answers For 27th December, 2022

Octordle requires players to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.

Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters.

Octordle Today #337 Words Hints (December 27, 2022)

Here are all the hints and clues you need to help you figure out Octordle Today’s answers for game #337.

Hint 1: There is a Y in word 7 only.

Hint 2: There is an X in word 5 only.

Hint 3: There is a V in words 5 and 8.

Hint 4: There is a Pin words 2 and 6.

Hint 5: There is a repeated letter in word 8 only.

Hint 6: There is a double letter in words 2 and 7.

Hint 7: Here are the starting letters of each word:

Word 1: O

Word 2: S

Word 3: F

Word 4: R

Word 5: V

Word 6: M

Word 7: B

Word 8: L

Hint 8: Here is a little description or clue for all of the words:

Word 1: denoting a person or thing that is different or distinct from one already mentioned or known about.

a person or thing that is different or distinct from one already mentioned or known about. Word 2: clean (an area) by brushing away dirt or litter .

away dirt or . Word 3: a mass of small bubbles in liquid caused by agitation , fermentation , or salivating .

, , or . Word 4: lift or move to a higher position or level.

Word 5: a female fox.

Word 6: a tree or shrub with lobed leaves, winged fruits, and colourful autumn foliage, grown as ornaments or for its timber or syrupy sap.

with lobed leaves, fruits, and colourful autumn foliage, grown as ornaments or for its timber or sap. Word 7: (of clothing) loose and hanging in folds .

. Word 8: a rigid bar resting on a pivot , used to move a heavy or firmly fixed load with one end when pressure is applied to the other.

Octordle Today #337 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #337 for December 27th, 2022:

Word 1: OTHER

Word 2: SWEEP

Word 3: FROTH

Word 4: RAISE

Word 5: VIXEN

Word 6: MAPLE

Word 7: BAGGY

Word 8: LEVER

Is it easy to figure out today’s answers, or are you scratching your head while guessing? Come back tomorrow for more Octordle clues and answers.

