Octordle Today: Daily #336 Hints And Answers For 26th December, 2022

Octordle requires players to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.

Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters.

Octordle Today #336 Words Hints (December 26, 2022)

Here are all the hints and clues you need to help you figure out Octordle Today’s answers for game #336.

Hint 1: Only word 2 has a Y.

Hint 2: Only word 3 has a K.

Hint 3: Only word 1 has a V.

Hint 4: Only word 1 has a G.

Hint 5: Only word 4 has a repeated letter.

Hint 6: Word 7 has a double letter.

Hint 7: The starting letters of each word are as follows:

Word 1: S

Word 2: P

Word 3: E

Word 4: I

Word 5: T

Word 6: B

Word 7: O

Word 8: H

Hint 8: Here is a brief description or clue for all of the words:

Word 1: find an answer, explanation, or way to resolve (a problem or mystery).

Word 2: an event involving food, drink, and entertainment for guests.

Word 3: use or consume something frugally to extend its life.

Word 4: about the region of Ilium.

Word 5: a fan that blows fuel vapor into the engine of a car or plane to improve its performance.

Word 6: an implement with a handle and bristles, hair, or wire used for cleaning, applying liquid or powder, or arranging hair.

Word 7: an animal's entrails and internal organs are used as food.

Word 8: the act of raising or lifting something.

Octordle Today #336 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #336 for December 26th, 2022:

Word 1: SOLVE

Word 2: PARTY

Word 3: EKING

Word 4: ILIAC

Word 5: TURBO

Word 6: BRUSH

Word 7: OFFAL

Word 8: HOIST

Is it easy to figure out today’s answers, or are you scratching your head while guessing? Come back tomorrow for more Octordle clues and answers.

