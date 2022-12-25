Octordle Today: Daily #335 Hints And Answers For 25th December, 2022

Octordle requires players to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.

Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters.

Octordle Today #335 Words Hints (December 25, 2022)

Here are all the hints and clues you need to help you figure out Octordle Today’s answers for game #335.

Hint 1: Only word 7 has a Y.

Hint 2: Words 7 and 8 contain a K.

Hint 3: Words 3 and 5 contain a V.

Hint 4: Only word 1 has an M.

Hint 5: Only word 6 has a repeated letter.

Hint 6: No words today contain double letters.

Hint 7: The starting letters of each word are:

Word 1: H

Word 2: D

Word 3: C

Word 4: C

Word 5: V

Word 6: H

Word 7: L

Word 8: S

Hint 8: Here is a brief description or clue for all of the words:

Word 1: characterized by a relatively high level of water vapor.

characterized by a relatively high level of water vapor. Word 2: a narrow channel dug along a road or field to carry water

a narrow channel dug along a road or field to carry water Word 3: an object in a petty or unnecessary manner.

an object in a petty or unnecessary manner. Word 4: authority or power, especially in politics or business.

authority or power, especially in politics or business. Word 5: about human speech.

about human speech. Word 6: bend the top of one’s body forward and raise one’s shoulders.

bend the top of one’s body forward and raise one’s shoulders. Word 7: leaking.

Word 8: A tall, long-legged, wading bird with a heavy bill and typically white and black plumage.

Octordle Today #335 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #335 for December 25th, 2022:

Word 1: HUMID

Word 2: DITCH

Word 3: CAVIL

Word 4: CLOUT

Word 5: VOCAL

Word 6: HUNCH

Word 7: LEAKY

Word 8: STORK

Is it easy to figure out today’s answers, or are you scratching your head while guessing? Come back tomorrow for more Octordle clues and answers.

