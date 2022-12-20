Octordle Today: Daily #330 Hints And Answers For 20th December, 2022

Octordle requires players to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.

Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters.

Octordle Today #330 Words Hints (December 20, 2022)

Here are all the hints and clues you need to help you figure out Octordle Today’s answers for game #330.

Hint 1: Words 4, 5, 7 and 8 contain a Y.

Hint 2: Only word 7 has a D.

Hint 3: Words 2 and 7 contain a W.

Hint 4: Only word 4 has a V.

Hint 5: There are no repeated letters in today’s words.

Hint 6: Only word 5 has a double letter.

Hint 7: The starting letters of each word are as follows:

Word 1: R

Word 2: P

Word 3: T

Word 4: H

Word 5: J

Word 6: B

Word 7: B

Word 8: H

Hint 8: Here is a brief description of all the words:

Word 1: make vomiting sounds and movements.

make vomiting sounds and movements. Word 2: (of a person or animal) move restlessly and stealthily in search of food.

(of a person or animal) move restlessly and stealthily in search of food. Word 3: an act or scheme intended to deceive or outwit.

an act or scheme intended to deceive or outwit. Word 4: heavy; difficult to lift.

heavy; difficult to lift. Word 5: a gelatin-based sweet.

a gelatin-based sweet. Word 6: establishing a foundation or starting point.

a foundation or starting point. Word 7: comically dealing with sexual matters; humorously indecent.

comically dealing with sexual matters; humorously indecent. Word 8: hair-covered.

Octordle Today #330 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #330 for December 20h, 2022:

Word 1: RETCH

Word 2: PROWL

Word 3: TRICK

Word 4: HEAVY

Word 5: JELLY

Word 6: BASIC

Word 7: BAWDY

Word 8: HAIRY

Is it easy to figure out today’s answers, or are you scratching your head while guessing? Come back tomorrow for more Octordle clues and answers.

