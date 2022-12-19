Octordle Today: Daily #329 Hints And Answers For 19th December, 2022

Octordle requires players to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.

Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters.

Octordle Today #329 Words Hints (December 19, 2022)

Here are all the hints and clues you need to help you figure out Octordle Today’s answers for game #329.

Hint 1: Only word 8 has a W.

Hint 2: Only word 3 has a D.

Hint 3: Words 1, 3 and 5 contain an L.

Hint 4: Words 4 and 8 contain an R.

Hint 5: Words 2 and 4 repeat a letter.

Hint 6: Words 3 and 6 include double letters.

Hint 7: The starting letters of each word are as follows:

Word 1: V

Word 2: U

Word 3: F

Word 4: R

Word 5: S

Word 6: S

Word 7: M

Word 8: S

Hint 8: Here is a brief description of each word:

Word 1: an instrument tuned a fifth lower than the violin and larger than the violin.

instrument tuned a fifth lower than the violin and larger than the violin. Word 2: joining together or being joined together, especially politically.

joining together or being joined together, especially politically. Word 3: an overflow of water over normally dry land, especially over a large area.

an overflow of water over normally dry land, especially over a large area. Word 4: someone who gets out of bed at a particular time every morning.

someone who gets out of bed at a particular time every morning. Word 5: to allow (liquid) to flow over the edge of its container, especially unintentionally.

to allow (liquid) to flow over the edge of its container, especially unintentionally. Word 6: reality, truth, or fact.

reality, truth, or fact. Word 7: slightly damp.

slightly damp. Word 8: make a solemn statement or promise which includes undertaking to accomplish something or stating that something is true.

Is it easy to figure out today’s answers, or are you scratching your head while guessing? Come back tomorrow for more Octordle clues and answers.

