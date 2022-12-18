Octordle Today: Daily #328 Hints And Answers For 18th December, 2022

(CTN NEWS) – You can find the answers to Octordle Today words #328 here, released on December 18, 2022, along with some hints.

Octordle requires players to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words. But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color. Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible. It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters.

Octordle Today #328 Words Hints (December 18, 2022)

Here are all the hints and clues you need to help you figure out Octordle Today’s answers for game #328.

Hint 1: Words 1, 4, 6, and 7 contain an R.

Hint 2: Only word 7 has an M.

Hint 3: Only word 5 has a Y.

Hint 4: Words 3 and 5 contain a T.

Hint 5: Words 3 and 7 repeat a letter.

Hint 6: Only word 1 has a double letter.

Hint 7: The starting letters of each word are as follows:

Word 1: C

Word 2: B

Word 3: C

Word 4: H

Word 5: G

Word 6: B

Word 7: C

Word 8: L

Hint 8: Here is a brief description of each word:

Word 1: mark, object, or figure formed by intersecting short lines.

mark, object, or figure formed by intersecting short lines. Word 2: a reward for successful performance added to a person’s wages.

a reward for successful performance added to a person’s wages. Word 3: a succulent plant with a thick fleshy stem, spines, and brilliantly colored flowers. Cacti are native to the arid regions of the New World.

succulent plant with a thick fleshy stem, spines, and brilliantly colored flowers. Cacti are native to the arid regions of the New World. Word 4: a large fish-eating wading bird with long legs, a long neck, and a long pointed bill.

a large fish-eating wading bird with long legs, a long neck, and a long pointed bill. Word 5: characterized by gusts of wind.

by gusts of wind. Word 6: a machine for making bales of paper, hay, or cotton.

machine for making bales of paper, hay, or cotton. Word 7: a thick, creamy substance or product.

thick, creamy substance or product. Word 8: a lead for a dog.

Octordle Today #327 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #328 for December 18h, 2022: