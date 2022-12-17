Octordle Today: Daily #327 Hints And Answers For 17th December, 2022

Octordle requires players to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.

Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters.

Octordle Today #327 Words Hints (December 17, 2022)

Here are all the hints and clues you need to help you figure out Octordle Today’s answers for game #327.

Hint 1: Only word 8 has a W.

Hint 2: Only word 4 has a Z.

Hint 3: Only word 6 has an R.

Hint 4: Words 5, 6 and 7 contain a C.

Hint 5: Words 2 and 3 repeat a letter.

Hint 6: Words 1 and 7 contain a double letter.

Hint 7: The starting letters of each word are as follows:

Word 1: S

Word 2: L

Word 3: E

Word 4: U

Word 5: S

Word 6: C

Word 7: A

Word 8: S

Hint 8: Here is a brief description or clue for each word:

Word 1: a ruminant mammal with a thick woolly coat and curving horns (found only on males). For its wool or meat, it is kept in flocks, and its tendency to follow others makes it proverbial.

ruminant mammal with a thick woolly coat and curving horns (found only on males). For its wool or meat, it is kept in flocks, and its tendency to follow others makes it proverbial. Word 2: any organic compounds made up of fatty acids or their derivatives, which are insoluble in water but soluble in organic solvents. Many natural oils, waxes, and steroids are included in them.

any organic compounds made up of fatty acids or their derivatives, which are insoluble in water but soluble in organic solvents. Many natural oils, waxes, and steroids are included in them. Word 3: a wooden frame used to hold an artist’s work while it is being painted or drawn.

a wooden frame used to hold an artist’s work while it is being painted or drawn. Word 4: remove the zip fastener.

remove the zip fastener. Word 5: someone who is mischievous in an amusing or likable way, especially a child.

someone who is mischievous in an amusing or likable way, especially a child. Word 6: a seat with a back and four legs for one person.

a seat with a back and four legs for one person. Word 7: an interior space or room within a building’s roof.

an interior space or room within a building’s roof. Word 8: pigs.

Octordle Today #327 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #327 for December 17th, 2022: