Octordle Today: Daily #325 Hints And Answers For 15th December, 2022

(CTN NEWS) – You can find the answers to December 15, 2022, along with some hints. You can find the answers to Octordle Today words #325 here, released on, along with some hints.

Octordle requires players to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words. But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color. Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible. It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters.

Octordle Today #325 Words Hints (December 15, 2022)

Here are all the hints and clues you need to help you figure out Octordle Today’s answers for game #325.

Hint 1: Words 2 and 8 contain a Y.

Hint 2: Only word 7 has an X.

Hint 3: Only word 6 has an F.

Hint 4: Only word 5 has a P.

Hint 5: Words 3 and 7 repeat a letter.

Hint 6: Only word 4 has a double letter.

Hint 7: The starting letters of each word are as follows:

Word 1: D

Word 2: S

Word 3: S

Word 4: D

Word 5: S

Word 6: D

Word 7: T

Word 8: T

Hint 8: The following is a brief description or clue for each word:

Word 1: object or show reluctance.

object or show reluctance. Word 2: soft, fine, and lustrous, especially like silk.

soft, fine, and lustrous, especially like silk. Word 3: a room used for cleaning and refreshing the body with hot air or steam.

a room used for cleaning and refreshing the body with hot air or steam. Word 4: put on clothes.

put on clothes. Word 5: a wading bird of marshes and wet meadows, with a long straight bill and a drumming display flight.

a wading bird of marshes and wet meadows, with a long straight bill and a drumming display flight. Word 6: a draft of a piece of writing.

draft of a piece of writing. Word 7: in the middle.

the middle. Word 8: delayed beyond the expected or right time; late.

Octordle Today #325 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #325 for December 15th, 2022:

Word 1: DEMUR

Word 2: SILKY

Word 3: SAUNA

Word 4: DRESS

Word 5: SNIPE

Word 6: DRAFT

Word 7: TWIXT

Word 8: TARDY

Is it easy to figure out today’s answers, or are you scratching your head while guessing? Come back tomorrow for more Octordle clues and answers.

More In: OCTORDLE TODAY