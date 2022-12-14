Octordle Today: Daily #324 Hints And Answers For 14th December, 2022

(CTN NEWS) – You can find the answers to Octordle Today words #324 here, released on December 14, 2022, along with some hints.

Octordle requires players to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words. But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color. Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible. It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters.

Octordle Today #324 Words Hints (December 14, 2022) Here are all the hints and clues you need to help you figure out Octordle Today’s answers for game #324. Hint 1: Words 3 and 5 include a Y.

Hint 2: Only word 3 has a K.

Hint 3: Words 4 and 7 contain an F.

Hint 4: Words 6 and 7 contain a W.

Hint 5: There are no repeated letters in today’s words.

Hint 6: Only word 8 has a double letter.

Hint 7: The starting letters of each word are as follows: Word 1: G

Word 2: M

Word 3: L

Word 4: S

Word 5: V

Word 6: B

Word 7: F

Word 8: S Hint 8: Here is a brief description of each word: Word 1: an offense or crime that has been committed.

offense or crime that has been committed. Word 2: a large country house with a lot of land.

large country house with a lot of Word 3: resulting from or characterized by luck.

resulting from or characterized by luck. Word 4: part of a piece of furniture attached to a wall, serving as a surface for storing or displaying objects.

part of a piece of furniture attached to a wall, serving as a surface for storing or displaying objects. Word 5: polyvinyl chloride or related polymer used in wallpapers and other covering materials and for records.

polyvinyl chloride or related polymer used in wallpapers and other covering materials and for records. Word 6: a noisy or rough fight.

noisy or rough fight. Word 7: (of a bird, bat, or insect) flying through the air.

(of a bird, bat, or insect) flying through the air. Word 8: lacking common sense or judgment; absurd. Octordle Today #324 Answer: What Is It Today? If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments. Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it. Here are the answers to Octordle Today #324 for December 14th, 2022: Word 1: GUILT

Word 2: MANOR

Word 3: LUCKY

Word 4: SHELF

Word 5: VINYL

Word 6: BRAWL

Word 7: FLOWN

Word 8: SILLY

Is it easy to figure out today’s answers, or are you scratching your head while guessing? Come back tomorrow for more Octordle clues and answers.

