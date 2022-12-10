Octordle Today: Daily #320 Hints And Answers For 10th December, 2022

(CTN NEWS) – You can find the answers to Octordle Today words #320 here, released on December 10, 2022, along with some hints.

Octordle requires players to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words. But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change colour. Colours indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible. It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters.

Octordle Today #320 Words Hints (December 10, 2022)

Here are all the hints and clues you need to help you figure out Octordle Today’s answers for game #320.

Hint 1: Words 3 and 6 contain a Y.

Hint 2: Words 3 and 8 contain a D.

Hint 3: Only word 1 has a K.

Hint 4: Only word 4 has a C.

Hint 5: Only word 3 repeats a letter.

Hint 6: Words 4, 6, 7 and 8 have a double letter.

Hint 7: The starting letters of each word are as follows:

Word 1: F

Word 2: Q

Word 3: B

Word 4: S

Word 5: S

Word 6: S

Word 7: F

Word 8: S

Hint 8: Here is a brief description of each word:

Word 1 : a liquid container.

: a liquid container. Word 2: to repeat (words from a text or speech written or spoken by another person).

(words from a text or speech written or spoken by another person). Word 3 : an annoying or interfering woman, especially an elderly one.

: an annoying or interfering woman, especially an elderly one. Word 4: is where an event occurs in real life or fiction.

is where an event occurs in real life or fiction. Word 5: long, narrow part or section forming the handle of a tool or club, the body of a spear or arrow, etc.

long, narrow part or section forming the handle of a tool or club, the body of a spear or arrow, etc. Word 6: mainly composed of sand.

mainly composed of sand. Word 7: t he animals of a particular region, habitat, or period.

t animals of a particular region, habitat, or period. Word 8: an upright person, supported by their feet, is said to be in a good position.

Octordle Today #320 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #320 for December 10th, 2022:

Word 1: FLASK

Word 2: QUOTE

Word 3: BIDDY

Word 4: SCENE

Word 5: SHAFT

Word 6: SANDY

Word 7: FAUNA

Word 8: STAND