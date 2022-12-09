Octordle Today: Daily #319 Hints And Answers For 9th December, 2022

(CTN NEWS) – You can find the answers to Octordle Today words #319 here, released on December 9, 2022, along with some hints.

Octordle requires players to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words. But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change colour. Colours indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible. It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters.

Octordle Today #319 Words Hints (December 9, 2022)

Here are all the hints and clues you need to help you figure out Octordle Today’s answers for game #319.

Hint 1: Only word 6 has a Y.

Hint 2: Only word 3 has a W.

Hint 3: Only word 1 has a K.

Hint 4: Only word 8 has an F.

Hint 5: Only word 3 has a repeated letter.

Hint 6: Words 4, 6, 7 and 8 have a double letter.

Hint 7: The starting letters of each word are as follows:

Word 1: S

Word 2: B

Word 3: S

Word 4: S

Word 5: D

Word 6: B

Word 7: E

Word 8: C

Hint 8: Here’s a brief description or clue for all the words:

Word 1: a neatly arranged pile of objects.

neatly arranged pile of objects. Word 2: a game in which players mark off numbers on cards as they are drawn randomly by a caller, the winner being the first to mark off all their numbers.

a game in which players mark off numbers on cards as they are drawn randomly by a caller, the winner being the first to mark off all their numbers. Word 3: a conduit for draining water and waste.

a conduit for draining water and waste. Word 4: a surface with a soft lustre.

surface with a soft lustre. Word 5: a person’s first appearance or performance in a particular role or capacity.

person’s first appearance or performance in a particular role or capacity. Word 6: an open-top motor vehicle.

an open-top motor vehicle. Word 7: boredom and dissatisfaction caused by a lack of activity or excitement.

boredom and dissatisfaction caused by a lack of activity or excitement. Word 8: a steep rock face, especially at the sea’s edge.

Octordle Today #319 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #319 for December 9th, 2022:

Word 1: STACK

Word 2: BINGO

Word 3: SEWER

Word 4: SHEEN

Word 5: DEBUT

Word 6: BUGGY

Word 7: ENNUI

Word 8: CLIFF

Is it easy to figure out today’s answers, or are you scratching your head while guessing? Come back tomorrow for more Octordle clues and answers.

More In: OCTORDLE TODAY