Octordle Today: Daily #314 Hints And Answers For 4th December, 2022

(CTN NEWS) – You can find the answers to Octordle Today words #314 here, released on December 4, 2022, along with some hints.

Octordle requires players to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words. But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color. Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible. It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters.

Octordle Today #314 Words Hints (December 4, 2022)

Here are all the hints and clues you need to help you figure out Octordle Today’s answers for game #314.

Hint 1: Only word 6 has a Y.

Hint 2: Words 5 and 7 contain a G.

Hint 3: There is a W in words 4 and 7.

Hint 4: Words 3, 6 and 8 contain a P.

Hint 5: Words 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 repeat a letter.

Hint 6: Only word 4 has a double letter.

Hint 7: The starting letters of each word are as follows:

Word 1: S

Word 2: R

Word 3: L

Word 4: T

Word 5: F

Word 6: P

Word 7: S

Word 8: C

Hint 8: Below is a brief description or clue for each word:

Word 1: a garment for the upper body made of cotton or similar material, with a collar and sleeves.

garment for the upper body made of cotton or similar material, with a collar and sleeves. Word 2: a person who exercises government or dominion.

a person who exercises government or dominion. Word 3: someone suffering from leprosy.

someone suffering from leprosy. Word 4: the sound made by a small or young bird.

the sound made by a small or young bird. Word 5: a composition in which one part introduces a short melody or phrase (the subject), which is then taken up by others and interwoven.

composition in which one part introduces a short melody or phrase (the subject), which is then taken up by others and interwoven. Word 6: a solitary or colonial form of coelenterate such as a sea anemone with a columnar body with a mouth at the top surrounded by tentacles. A polyp phase alternates with a medusoid phase in some species.

a solitary or colonial form of coelenterate such as a sea anemone with a columnar body with a mouth at the top surrounded by tentacles. A polyp phase alternates with a medusoid phase in some species. Word 7: cause to move back and forth or from side to side while suspended.

move back and forth or from side to side while suspended. Word 8: a brace, band, or clasp that strengthens or holds things together.

Octordle Today #314 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #314 for December 4th, 2022:

Word 1: SHIRT

Word 2: RULER

Word 3: LEPER

Word 4: TWEET

Word 5: FUGUE

Word 6: POLYP

Word 7: SWING

Word 8: CLAMP

