Two Accidents in Lampang Leave Two Dead, Fifteen Injured

Lampang – A fatal accident occurred during the seven dangerous days of Songkran on the Chiang Mai-Lampang Road. A Mitsubishi Pajero collided with a Toyota pickup truck making a U-turn near Wat Doi Ti, leaving two dead and ten injured.

Police investigator, Sub-inspector Pisoot Talan from Lamphun Industrial Estate Police Station, responded to the accident reported on Saturday the crash happened at Ban Khua Khrae, Sri Bua Ban Sub-district, Lamphun City. At the scene, a Mitsubishi Pajero was found with significant front-end damage, while the Toyota pickup had a wrecked rear box.

Several passengers were thrown from the pickup and lay injured on the road, crying for help. Emergency teams from Pa Sak Municipality and Sri Bua Ban Sub-district rushed the wounded to hospital.

Initial investigations revealed eight people were in the Toyota, heading to Wat Doi Ti for a visit. While attempting a U-turn in heavy traffic, the Pajero, carrying four passengers, smashed into the rear of the Toyota. The impact caused passengers sitting in the box of the pickup to be ejected.

The crash left 12 people injured. Sadly, reports confirm that two individuals, including a woman with severe injuries, have died. This accident adds to the alarming toll during Lamphun’s high-risk Songkran period. Police are collecting witness statements and reviewing CCTV footage to proceed with legal action.

Three Injured as Passenger Van Skids Off the Road in Lampang

Police also reported Saturday, an agricultural department van, heading from Phayao to Bangkok lost control in wet conditions and crashed into a bridge railing, leaving three injured.

Local Lampang rescue teams from Lampang received reports of a van crash with multiple injuries on kilometer marker 738 along the Lampang-Ngao road. The incident occurred in Ban Dong, Mae Mo District, Lampang Province. Emergency responders quickly arrived on the scene to assist.

Upon arrival, they found a grey passenger van belonging to the Department of Agricultural Promotion with the front severely damaged. Three passengers were injured, including the driver, who was trapped behind the steering wheel.

Lampang rescue teams used specialised equipment to free him before rushing all injured individuals to hospital.

The driver, 59-year-old Mr Ong-Art, shared that the group was returning from Phayao to Bangkok. Rain had made the road slippery, and another vehicle overtook dangerously. When he swerved to avoid it, the van skidded and struck the bridge railing. He said the other vehicle involved continued driving without stopping.

Police from Mae Mo Station in Lampang coordinated to tow the van to the local precinct for further investigation. Authorities will interview the driver to determine the exact cause of the crash and proceed with necessary actions.

Historically, Songkran’s “Seven Dangerous Days” see a spike in road fatalities due to heavy travel, alcohol consumption, and risky driving, particularly on motorcycles. In 2024, reports noted 287 deaths and 2,060 injuries from 2,044 crashes between April 11–17, with speeding and drunk driving as leading causes.

Road accidents claimed 27 lives and injured 201 people on the first day of the seven-day Songkran 2025 holiday travel period, officials said on Saturday. A total of 211 accidents were reported on Friday, the Road Safety Operation Centre said, as people began travelling for the Thai new year holiday.

Driving over the speed limit was the main cause of the accidents, accounting for 41%. A quarter of the accidents involved cutting in front of another vehicle and 23% were related to drunk driving.

