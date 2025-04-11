Chiang Mai Residents Demand Action Over Ping River Encroachment

Chiang Mai – Residents of San Phi Suea, led by subdistrict chief Thanakrit Promsen and several village heads, visited the Chiang Mai Provincial Office of the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) to follow up on a case involving alleged illegal land use along the Ping River.

The incident centres around “Hat Gam Baeo”, where over 30 establishments were reportedly set up to sell alcohol and food, with rental fees ranging from Bt70,000 to Bt100,000. It’s been nearly a year since the NACC, along with other agencies, began investigating and ordered the removal of these structures.

On April 10, 2025, the group met with Nirundorn Sripakdee, Director of the Chiang Mai NACC office, to submit a formal request for an update on the investigation. The case began in early 2024 when residents complained about groups modifying the riverbank area to construct shops and restaurants. Allegedly, some government officials were involved, benefiting from illegal rentals and other proceeds.

The businesses reportedly charged customers for parking and washroom use while selling alcohol and food. It is suspected that a network of individuals supplied the establishments and managed the area, raising concerns about illegal profits shared with officials.

On April 26, 2024, NACC officials, along with police and forestry authorities, inspected the area, confirmed the violations, and began legal actions. However, residents are still waiting for clear outcomes.

After the discussions, Thanakrit shared that the group felt reassured by the detailed explanation provided by the NACC office. The director outlined the thorough process of gathering evidence and questioning witnesses, stressing that the investigation is bound by a two-year timeframe. The NACC reiterated its commitment to fairness and promised to hold any wrongdoers accountable under the law.

The “Hat Gam Baeo” case has highlighted concerns about the misuse of public land. The disputed area falls under the jurisdiction of the Forestry Department and the Harbour Department, governed by laws protecting natural resources and waterways.

Investigators confirmed that modifications were made to establish commercial operations, despite the land being legally protected.

Authorities are moving forward with legal proceedings against the individuals responsible. The NACC is also probing claims that local officials and influential figures may have been involved. Plans to restore the area to its natural state are underway, aligning with NACC’s policy to take action against illegal land use and corruption.

The Chiang Mai NACC office has pledged to expand the investigation and enforce laws strictly to prevent similar incidents in the future.

