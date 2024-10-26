Phayao University Employs EV Buses to Reduce Its Carbon Footprint

PHAYAO – Climate change is becoming more severe in every region of the world. The main cause is the increasing greenhouse gas emissions from human activities, which impact society, the economy, and the environment.

Carbon dioxide (CO2) is the main greenhouse gas that worsens this situation. Countries worldwide have started to focus on solving the problem with the concept of ‘Carbon Neutrality’, which means making the number of greenhouse gases released into the atmosphere equal to the amount absorbed back.

The Government of Thailand has announced a goal to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

Phayao University is one of the educational institutions that prioritizes reducing greenhouse gas emissions. It has set a university development strategy based on environmentally friendly growth guidelines and key indicators that will lead the university to sustainable carbon neutrality.

One important plan is to switch to clean energy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, especially by changing university buses from NGV fuel to electric buses (EV buses). This is part of the response to the government and the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research, and Innovation’s pollution reduction policy.

The data collection of the total distance traveled by buses and the use of electricity by buses between May – July 2024 found that the electric buses (EV Bus) at Phayao University have a much lower greenhouse gas emission rate than the buses that use diesel.

Data shows that switching to electric buses will significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions. And suppose the university considers using a charging system from clean energy sources such as solar power. In that case, it will help the public transportation of Phayao University to operate sustainably and free from greenhouse gas emissions with the concept of ‘Carbon Neutrality’.

