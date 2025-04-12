Japanese Tourist Allegedly High on Cannabis Causes Chaos at Chiang Mai Hotel

Chiang Mai – A Japanese tourist, suspected of being under the influence of cannabis, caused a commotion at a Chiang Mai hotel. Running barefoot across the street, shouting loudly, and challenging hotel staff to fights, he left guests alarmed.

He even made offensive gestures towards locals, nearly inciting a brawl. Police eventually intervened, but not without further disturbances before he retreated to his room.

On 11 April 2568, chaos erupted when a Japanese tourist, believed to be high on cannabis, ran barefoot back and forth across the street near Tha Phae Gate before storming into the hotel where he was staying.

Throughout the incident, he yelled loudly, disrupting the peace for other guests. Witnesses reported he appeared to be smoking something continuously, although it’s unclear whether it was cannabis or tobacco. The disturbance escalated as he attempted to pick fights with hotel staff.

The situation worsened when he made obscene gestures towards nearby locals, nearly sparking a physical altercation. This prompted the hotel to call police from Chiang Mai’s Muang Station for assistance.

Upon the officers’ arrival, the man calmed down briefly, even apologizing by bowing. However, he soon became disruptive again, shouting aggressively at the police. The hotel then decided to request his checkout by noon due to his inappropriate behaviour, which he agreed to before retreating to his room.

Hotel staff mentioned that the tourist had been staying there for two days. Since his arrival, he had reportedly been intoxicated, remaining awake and unruly. That morning, his behaviour escalated, creating fear among other guests, staff, and nearby residents.

Smoking Cannabis in Chiang Mai

According to Grok 3, Smoking cannabis in Chiang Mai, Thailand, is a bit of a gray area due to evolving laws. As of April 2025, Thailand has decriminalized cannabis since June 2022, allowing personal use and cultivation with some restrictions.

You can legally smoke cannabis in private spaces, like your home or a friend’s place, as long as it’s not bothering anyone. Public smoking, however, is illegal under the Public Health Act and can be considered a nuisance, potentially landing you a fine of up to 25,000 baht (~$700 USD) or a three-month jail term.

Chiang Mai has a relaxed vibe, and you’ll find plenty of dispensaries—over 11,200 nationwide, with many in the city—selling buds, edibles, and CBD products with THC below 0.2%. Places like Nimman Road or the Old Town are known for cannabis shops, some even offering infused food or drinks at licensed cafes. But enforcement can be inconsistent. While some locals and tourists smoke discreetly without issue, others have faced fines for lighting up in public spots like markets or near temples. Related News: Chiang Mai Opens Mae Kuang Dam Canal for Songkran Holidaymakers