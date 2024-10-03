Royal Irrigation Department Warns of Imminent Flooding in Chiang Mai City

Heavy rain over the past few days has once again caused the water level of the Ping River in Chiang Mai to rise, the Royal Irrigation Department has reported. The latest update today (October 3, 2024) is that the Ping River has exceeded critical levels and is expected to reach a maximum of 4.95 meters tonight.

The Royal Irrigation Department indicated that the water volume is higher than the previous time and that the water will definitely overflow its banks and cause flooding in low-lying areas of Chiang Mai.

The Disater Provention Office has told people in risk areas have been advised to move their belongings to higher ground as soon as possible.

The latest update at 2:00 p.m. is 4.02 meters and is still rising. It is expected to reach 4.20 meters at 4:00 p.m. and will likely reach 4.95 meters at 2:00 a.m. tonight.

Mr. Keokul Manasampansakun the director of the Chiang Mai Irrigation Project revealed to Thai media that from the current situation, it is expected that flooding in Chiang Mai will definitely occur.

He said that after assessing the situation, it was found that the Mae Taeng water level detection center water exceeded 331 cubic meters per second, which has now passed through the Mae Taeng side.

There is also water from Chiang Dao that exceeds 200 cubic meters per second flowing down to join water from other tributaries. The amount of water flowing is equivalent to last week and may even be higher.

He said because the water mass is not less than 600 cubic meters per second, it is considered higher than the previous time, which caused flooding in Chiang Mai between 24-28 September 2024.

Therefore, tpublic in Zones 1, 2, 3 and 4 in Chiang Mai are warned to immediately pack their belongings because the water will reach Nawarat Bridge or P1 at 3:00 p.m today causing the water to overflow the banks.

People with 2-storey houses are advised to move necessary belongings up immediately. If there is no 2nd floor, move your belongings out immediately to prevent damage because the water level is not stable at the moment and is likely to be as high as 600 cubic meters per second, higher than the previous flood, he said.

