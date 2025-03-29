Northern Thailand

High-Rise in Chiang Mai Shuttered After Suffering Earthquake Damage

Geoff Thomas
Geoff Thomas - Freelance Journalist
High-Rise in Chiang Mai Shuttered
Chiang Mai Deputy Governor leads team to inspect 4 high-rise buildings affected by earthquake, orders 1 to be closed due to structural damage

The Deputy Governor of Chiang Mai led an inspection of four high-rise buildings affected by an earthquake. One building, with significant structural damage, has been closed. The other three showed minor damage but remain off-limits for residents. A command centre has been set up to monitor the situation 24/7.

Mr. Siwakorn Buapong, Deputy Governor of Chiang Mai, accompanied by representatives from relevant agencies, visited high-rise buildings in Muang District to evaluate the damage caused by the afternoon earthquake.

The tremor impacted buildings, homes, and various locations across all 25 districts of Chiang Mai.

Initial inspections revealed damage to four high-rise buildings, primarily residential properties. The most concerning case was Duangtawan Condominium, where structural issues, including severely cracked and twisted columns, were identified.

The municipality has ordered the building closed, prohibiting entry. Discussions with the building owner and relevant agencies are underway to address repairs.

High-Rise in Chiang Mai Shuttered

The other three buildings—Supalai Monte 1 and 2, along with Suandok Park parking structure—sustained minor damage. Cracks and debris were mainly limited to decorative elements like walls and extensions. Structural integrity remains intact for these buildings.

However, residents may only enter briefly to retrieve belongings, as overnight stays are still prohibited. Insurance coverage is in place, and residents are encouraged to use temporary accommodations, such as hotels, until further notice.

High-Rise in Chiang Mai Shuttered

The Chiang Mai municipal office has also set up two temporary shelters for affected residents: one at the municipal sports complex gym and another on the second floor of Arcade Bus Terminal 3.

Maharaj Nakorn Chiang Mai Hospital and Lanna Hospital were also impacted. Both had temporarily evacuated patients and staff but have since resumed normal operations.

Two temples reported damage: Wat Sansai Ton Kok in San Phi Suea and Wat Nam Lom in San Kamphaeng. Cracks were found in the pagoda and temple hall, respectively. Engineers and technicians are assessing the damage and planning repairs.

Infrastructure, including bridges, tunnels, dams, and reservoirs, has been inspected, with no significant structural concerns reported so far.

The province has set up an emergency operations centre at the Chiang Mai Provincial Administrative Organization office. The centre is monitoring aftershocks, which have been decreasing in intensity, and providing 24-hour support for affected residents.

Related News:

Chiang Mai’s Air Quality Crisis Worsens as Wildfires Continue to Burn Unabated

You Might Also Like

Divers in Chiang Mai Search for Korean Man Who Waded into Ping River And Disappeared

Flooding in Northern Thailand Causes Damage to Over 21,900 Homes

Pha Muang Soldiers Clash With Drug Runners, Seized 600K Meth Pills

One Dead After Passenger Bus Crashes into a Freight Truck

Passengers Safe After Fire Destroys Passenger Bus in Northern Thailand

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByGeoff Thomas
Freelance Journalist
Follow:
Geoff Thomas is an award winning journalist known for his sharp insights and no-nonsense reporting style. Over the years he has worked for Reuters and the Canadian Press covering everything from political scandals to human interest stories. He brings a clear and direct approach to his work.
Previous Article Chiang Rai Railway Project Earthquake Causes Concrete Beams at Chiang Rai Railway Project to Collapse
Next Article bangkok High-rise collapse Death Toll of Bangkok High-Rise Collapse Rises to Eight, 100 Missing

Soi Dog

Trending News

Cheap Meal Ideas Chiang Rai
Cheap Meal Ideas: A Budget Foodie’s Guide to Chiang Rai Cuisine
Destinations
Myanmar Reports Over 140 Dead After Magnitude 7.7 Earthquake
Myanmar Reports Over 140 Dead After Magnitude 7.7 Earthquake
News Asia
Australia Election
Australia’s Prime Minister Sets General Election for May 3. 2025
News Asia
bangkok High-rise collapse
Death Toll of Bangkok High-Rise Collapse Rises to Eight, 100 Missing
News

Make Optimized Content in Minutes

rightblogger

Download Our App