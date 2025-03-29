High-Rise in Chiang Mai Shuttered After Suffering Earthquake Damage

The Deputy Governor of Chiang Mai led an inspection of four high-rise buildings affected by an earthquake. One building, with significant structural damage, has been closed. The other three showed minor damage but remain off-limits for residents. A command centre has been set up to monitor the situation 24/7.

Mr. Siwakorn Buapong, Deputy Governor of Chiang Mai, accompanied by representatives from relevant agencies, visited high-rise buildings in Muang District to evaluate the damage caused by the afternoon earthquake.

The tremor impacted buildings, homes, and various locations across all 25 districts of Chiang Mai.

Initial inspections revealed damage to four high-rise buildings, primarily residential properties. The most concerning case was Duangtawan Condominium, where structural issues, including severely cracked and twisted columns, were identified.

The municipality has ordered the building closed, prohibiting entry. Discussions with the building owner and relevant agencies are underway to address repairs.

The other three buildings—Supalai Monte 1 and 2, along with Suandok Park parking structure—sustained minor damage. Cracks and debris were mainly limited to decorative elements like walls and extensions. Structural integrity remains intact for these buildings.

However, residents may only enter briefly to retrieve belongings, as overnight stays are still prohibited. Insurance coverage is in place, and residents are encouraged to use temporary accommodations, such as hotels, until further notice.

The Chiang Mai municipal office has also set up two temporary shelters for affected residents: one at the municipal sports complex gym and another on the second floor of Arcade Bus Terminal 3.

Maharaj Nakorn Chiang Mai Hospital and Lanna Hospital were also impacted. Both had temporarily evacuated patients and staff but have since resumed normal operations.

Two temples reported damage: Wat Sansai Ton Kok in San Phi Suea and Wat Nam Lom in San Kamphaeng. Cracks were found in the pagoda and temple hall, respectively. Engineers and technicians are assessing the damage and planning repairs.

Infrastructure, including bridges, tunnels, dams, and reservoirs, has been inspected, with no significant structural concerns reported so far.

The province has set up an emergency operations centre at the Chiang Mai Provincial Administrative Organization office. The centre is monitoring aftershocks, which have been decreasing in intensity, and providing 24-hour support for affected residents.

