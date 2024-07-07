Chinese Couple Detained in Chiang Mai For Indecent Exposure

Tourist Police in Chiang Mai Province detained a young Chinese couple from Hong Kong for indecent exposure and unlawful behavior in public. Their arrest comes after they were captured engaging in inappropriate sexual conduct in broad daylight in front of the public at a Chiang Mai University parking lot.

Tourist Police officers stated the two young Chinese tourists from Hong Kong claimed to have smoked cannabis and eaten a big amount of alcohol. This allegedly resulted in his girlfriend becoming inebriated and unable to control herself. She then took off his shirt and all of her own clothes.

He stated that he attempted to stop her before security officers and police arrived to transport them to Maharaj Hospital for treatment and blood tests.

A neighborhood food vendor told police that at 5 p.m., two Chinese visitors ordered meals and ate under a tree near the parking lot. Then, for unknown reasons, they proceeded near a pile of mud, where the woman removed all of her clothes and attempted to remove the man’s garments, leaving him in only his under shorts.

The woman then made the man lie down and sat on top of him, all in full view of passersby and students. This prompted many to notify security guards and the police. An umbrella was employed to protect them till they put on their garments.

The police stated that because the university, which owns the property, had not filed a complaint against the pair, the Tourist Police would hold their details on file as persons of interest before releasing them.

Source: Kapook

