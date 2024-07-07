Northern Thailand

Chinese Couple Detained in Chiang Mai For Indecent Exposure

Geoff Thomas
Geoff Thomas
2 Min Read
Chinese Couple Chiang Mai
The Chinese couple engaged in inappropriate sexual activity - Image Kapook

Tourist Police in Chiang Mai Province detained a young Chinese couple from Hong Kong for indecent exposure and unlawful behavior in public. Their arrest comes after they were captured engaging in inappropriate sexual conduct in broad daylight in front of the public at a Chiang Mai University parking lot.

Tourist Police officers stated the two young Chinese tourists from Hong Kong claimed to have smoked cannabis and eaten a big amount of alcohol. This allegedly resulted in his girlfriend becoming inebriated and unable to control herself. She then took off his shirt and all of her own clothes.

He stated that he attempted to stop her before security officers and police arrived to transport them to Maharaj Hospital for treatment and blood tests.

Chinese Couple Chiang Mai
Tourist Police officers take the Chinese and Hong Kong couple to Maharaj Hospital – Kapook Image

A neighborhood food vendor told police that at 5 p.m., two Chinese visitors ordered meals and ate under a tree near the parking lot. Then, for unknown reasons, they proceeded near a pile of mud, where the woman removed all of her clothes and attempted to remove the man’s garments, leaving him in only his under shorts.

The woman then made the man lie down and sat on top of him, all in full view of passersby and students. This prompted many to notify security guards and the police. An umbrella was employed to protect them till they put on their garments.

The police stated that because the university, which owns the property, had not filed a complaint against the pair, the Tourist Police would hold their details on file as persons of interest before releasing them.

Source: Kapook

People Also Reading:

A Motorcycle Adventure from Chiang Mai to Chiang Rai

A Motorcycle Adventure from Chiang Mai to Chiang Rai

You Might Also Like

Police Called to Double Murder, Suicide in Northern Thailand

China’s Ambassador to Thailand Snubs “Mekong People’s Forum”

6.1 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Northern Thailand

Foreigners Frightened in Chiang Mai Grab Car as Angry Tuk-Tuk and Taxi Drivers Kick Vehicle

Thai Batman Warns People About Coronavirus with Catchy Tune

TAGGED:
Share This Article
By Geoff Thomas
Geoff Thomas is a seasoned staff writer at CTNNews, a reputable online publication. With his sharp writing skills and deep understanding of SEO, he consistently delivers high-quality, engaging content that resonates with readers. Thomas' articles are well-researched, informative, and written in a clear, concise style that keeps audiences hooked. His ability to craft compelling narratives while seamlessly incorporating relevant keywords has made him a valuable asset to the CTNNews team.
Previous Article Police Phayao Police Arrest Drug After He Crashes Car into a Cement Wall
Next Article the “Mobile School” project Equitable Education Fund Introduces “Mobile School” to Help School Dropouts

Download Our App

Buy FC 24 Coins

Help the Soi Dog Foundation