Chiang Mai’s Mae Kuang Dam Canal Opened for Songkran Holidaymakers

Chiang Mai – As temperatures rise and Songkran Festival nears officials at the Mae Kuang Dam in Chiang Mai are allowing people to swim and relax in the cool fresh water. However, selling along the canal has been strictly prohibited.

Mae Kuang Dam officials have allotted designated areas for vendors free of charge, with a request to maintain cleanliness. Authorities, including police and local administrative teams, will ensure safety during the festivities.

Mr. Chalermkiat Ingkanok, Director of the Mae Kuang Udom Thara Irrigation Project, told reporters his year, local residents are managing the recreational zone without any fees. People can swim and cool off during the festival while preserving cultural traditions.

Vendors, however, are not allowed to sell goods close to the canal due to space constraints and concerns about cleanliness and safety. The project has coordinated with nearby police stations and local municipalities to ensure the area is secure for visitors.

The water release schedule for agriculture and general use is currently in its sixth cycle, ending April 4. After April 5, there will be a temporary pause before water is released again on April 8. Full water flow for all canals will resume on April 11 at 8:00 AM and continue until April 17.

Security teams will monitor the area during this period. After Songkran, the final water release for the dry season will take place from April 24 to 30. Officials, along with local farmers, will assess whether additional water is needed to protect crops.

Suntorn Saiyan, a local vendor from Luang Nuea Subdistrict in Chiang Mai, explained that sellers operate on both sides of the canal but avoid setting up near the water. Around 45 vendors are based in Luang Nuea, while Nong Yaeng Subdistrict in San Sai District hosts roughly 30.

Vendors are responsible for cleaning up their areas, including managing waste around their stalls and the water zone.

According to reporters, the area remains orderly and clean. Waste management is well-organized, with officials urging vendors to separate wet and dry waste. Wet waste must be taken away by the vendors, while dry waste is collected in designated spots for pickup by municipal workers.

This effort ensures the space stays pleasant for everyone enjoying the festivities.

Related News: