Children in Chiang Mai Suffering from Nose Bleeds as Air Pollution Remains Critical

Chiang Mai – Despite slight improvement, Chiang Mai’s air pollution crisis continues, with hazardous levels dominating global rankings. Health issues, especially among children, are on the rise, leaving parents deeply concerned about long-term effects. Locals have urged authorities to address the issue with sincerity and action.

While air quality slightly improved over the past week due to easterly winds, pollution levels remain dangerously high. Satellite data from March 21 revealed 48 active hotspots in the province due to ongoing burning.

Air quality measurements by the Pollution Control Department showed PM2.5 levels exceeding the safe standard of 37.5 µg/m³ in multiple areas, with readings as high as 63.3 µg/m³. AQI levels ranged from 50 to 169, surpassing the safe limit of 100.

Global data from Iqair.com ranked Chiang Mai as the fourth most polluted city worldwide at 3 p.m. today. The city recorded an AQI of 157 and PM2.5 concentrations of 64 µg/m³, posing risks to everyone. Other highly polluted cities included Hanoi (Vietnam), Dhaka (Bangladesh), and Wroclaw (Poland).

The prolonged exposure to pollution has significantly impacted public health, particularly vulnerable groups like children, the elderly, pregnant women, and those with chronic illnesses.

Numerous reports on social media highlight children experiencing respiratory issues and frequent nosebleeds. While most cases don’t require immediate hospitalization, parents are increasingly worried about the long-term health consequences.

One Facebook user shared a video showing their 7-year-old daughter, nicknamed “Manow,” experiencing a severe nosebleed on March 19 after spending just 15 minutes outside for lunch during a brief trip to the city.

Despite her father’s efforts to keep her indoors with air purifiers, the unavoidable exposure to polluted air caused significant distress. He shared his concern about the recurring issue, saying it’s an annual problem during Chiang Mai’s pollution season.

He emphasized the broader impact on children, who are denied a normal, active lifestyle due to restricted outdoor activities.

Many locals feel the government hasn’t done enough to tackle the yearly crisis. They urge relevant agencies to focus on real solutions, prioritizing public health over tourism or economic image.

Some expressed frustration with misleading social media posts by officials downplaying the severity of the situation. Residents call for transparent communication and dedicated efforts to address the root causes of the problem.

